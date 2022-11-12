| 12.9°C Dublin

Close

Premium

We need a unified approach to keep the game as safe as possible and the head needs to be sacrosanct

Bernard Jackman

Fiji’s indiscipline does nothing to help their cause

Joey Carbery of Ireland is tackled by Albert Tuisue of Fiji, who was subsequently shown a red card. Photo by Harry Murphy/Sportsfile Expand
Nick Timoney of Ireland makes a break during the Bank of Ireland Nations Series match between Ireland and Fiji at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile Expand

Close

Joey Carbery of Ireland is tackled by Albert Tuisue of Fiji, who was subsequently shown a red card. Photo by Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

Joey Carbery of Ireland is tackled by Albert Tuisue of Fiji, who was subsequently shown a red card. Photo by Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

Nick Timoney of Ireland makes a break during the Bank of Ireland Nations Series match between Ireland and Fiji at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Nick Timoney of Ireland makes a break during the Bank of Ireland Nations Series match between Ireland and Fiji at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile

/

Joey Carbery of Ireland is tackled by Albert Tuisue of Fiji, who was subsequently shown a red card. Photo by Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

We had some Fijian players during my time in Grenoble and they were the most gentle, kind and humble people you could meet.

That changed when they crossed the white line to enter the pitch or in some cases in late night bars or nightclubs if they were on the Kava. Kava is a traditional Fijian drink and plays a major part of Fijian culture. The drink which is made from the crushed root of the yaqona plant (kava root), mixed with water and strained into a large communal kava bowl. I tasted it a few times and it would blow the head off me! When they did step out of line, I always felt felt bad disciplining them, as they would always bow their heads and promise to never do it again.

Related Content

Most Watched

Privacy