We had some Fijian players during my time in Grenoble and they were the most gentle, kind and humble people you could meet.

That changed when they crossed the white line to enter the pitch or in some cases in late night bars or nightclubs if they were on the Kava. Kava is a traditional Fijian drink and plays a major part of Fijian culture. The drink which is made from the crushed root of the yaqona plant (kava root), mixed with water and strained into a large communal kava bowl. I tasted it a few times and it would blow the head off me! When they did step out of line, I always felt felt bad disciplining them, as they would always bow their heads and promise to never do it again.

For repeat offenders we sometimes would have to threaten to or in a worst-case scenario actually call one of the Fijian chiefs living in France.

The Fijian nobility consists of about 70 chiefs, each of whom descends from a family that has traditionally ruled a certain area. The chiefs are of differing rank, with some traditionally subordinate to other chiefs. There was one chief in France that I reckon was kept busy just looking after the numerous Fijian rugby players that ply their trade from the Top 14 down to Federal 3.

Vern Cotter, the vastly experienced head coach of Fiji, may need to find a chief to work with him and his coaches to tackle the onfield discipline of his team. For the second week in a row it was incredibly poor and after conceding three yellow cards in the defeat to the Scots they had a red card and two yellows.

Robert Baloucoune

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Robert Baloucoune

However before you can fix a problem you have to admit you have one. I was shocked to hear Cotter say in his post-match interview that he didn’t feel his flanker Albert Tuisue deserved to be shown a red card for the high shot to the face of Joey Carbery. Such was the blow that the outhalf had to depart the field for a HIA and he never returned. There may be some inconsistencies in how the game is refereed in the Northern and Southern Hemispheres but we need a unified approach from referees, TMOs, citing officers, coaches and players to keep the game as safe as possible and in particular the head needs to be sacrosanct. The referee was absolutely correct, and Cotter was wrong to question it. How does that help the determination in the game to protect players?

The match itself was underwhelming and we probably should have expected the same. Andy Farrell picked a strong team and is not interested in giving out cheap caps so close to a Rugby World Cup. It was a strong team but which still showed enough changes from South Africa selection to effect cohesion. The three new caps — Jeremy Loughman, Cian Prendergast and Jack Crowley — all deserve to become full internationals and are all live contenders for the 33-man World Cup squad.

Nick Timoney of Ireland makes a break during the Bank of Ireland Nations Series match between Ireland and Fiji at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Nick Timoney of Ireland makes a break during the Bank of Ireland Nations Series match between Ireland and Fiji at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Loughman has become a key ball player in the new Munster attacking shape and there are similarities with how Ireland want to play. Prendergast’s profile is really interesting as he has a very high work rate and he very much reminds me of that man coaching the Irish defence at the moment, Simon Easterby, who was also a very intelligent player and an excellent lineout option — as Prendergast is.

Jack Crowley was an outstanding player at Ireland Under 20s level but has had a few injuries which limited his game time. He has serious ability and crucially the temperament that the best outhalves tend to have. He got half an hour on Saturday and you’d have to say he looked very much at home. We have to recognise that the Fijians had started to tire at that stage of the game, which allowed him more time and space, but there is no doubt that he is very comfortable as a first or second receiver and he is a quality place kicker too. If Johnny Sexton’s dead leg recovers he will start against Australia but there may be an opportunity for Crowley to sub again next week if Carbery has a confirmed concussion, which in terms of building further depth might not be a bad thing.

Farrell admitted afterward he was disappointed with the performance but there is no need to panic. The Fijians are much better organised defensively than they were in the past. We got a lot of 22 entries but just weren’t as clinical as we would have expected to be.

We will wrap up our November series by facing Australia Saturday night at the Aviva. It’s a late kick and the atmosphere will be electric. Australia lost for the first time to Italy this weekend, missing a last minute kick to win it.

They aren’t a bad side and in particular are dangerous ball in hand but there is a gulf in class at the moment between Ireland, France, New Zealand, South Africa and the rest and we should be good enough to win and complete the clean sweep in November. The Wallabies are more attack focused than defence and I expect us to have really quick ball and be able to implement our attacking game, which was very difficult to do against the Springboks and Fiji.