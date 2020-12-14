'We know where the journey is heading to' - Excitement trumps trepidation as Farrell digests tough World Cup draw

IF Andy Farrell was perturbed by being handed a fiendishly difficult World Cup draw, he wasn’t letting it show as he joined Springboks coach Jacques Nienaber and Scotland supremo Gregor Townsend on a Zoom call to discuss the tournament.

All three donned their number ones for the occasion and spoke about their excitement at a tournament that is nearly three years away.

Nienaber said he was “really excited”, Farrell went next and said he was “super excited”, while Townsend was slightly more reserved as he tempered his “excitement” with the fact that according to the World Rugby rankings this draw is the toughest available as it pits No 1 South Africa, No 5 Ireland and No 7 Scotland.

Throw in the Asia-Pacific qualifiers, which could be Tonga, and the second qualifier from Russia and it’s a difficult assignment.

Drawing a local rival on the up and the world champions was one thing, but the reward for emerging from the pool is a quarter-final against either New Zealand or hosts France.

If Ireland are to get to the semi-final for the first time, it’s going to take some doing.

“There's nothing better than a Rugby Wolrd Cup draw to get the juices flowing, so I'm super-excited,” Farrell said.

"I suppose if Jacques is saying they'll have to play some good rugby to get out of the group then I'm sure me and Gregor are thinking the same as well."

Nienaber spent two years working as Munster’s defence coach under Rassie Erasmus and, given Farrell held the same role with Ireland at the time, worked closely with the Irish coach.

Throw in the presence of former Ireland full-back Felix Jones on the ‘Boks’ coaching ticket and there’s a lot of inside knowledge.

"He'll be massive. We took a stance a couple of years ago with such a big part of our squad playing abroad, it was a strategic decision for us to appoint Felix and get Andy (Edwards, performance coach) on board from England so they can be serviced by our coaches over there.

"I have coached there for two years, I worked closely with Andy (Farrell) when I was doing the defence of Munster and he was doing the defence with Ireland so we had a good working relationship in terms of making the Ireland squad better.

"Ja, Felix will play a massive role for us servicing our players abroad."

The familiarity will work both ways if the four top South African franchises, the Bulls, the Lions, the Sharks and the Stormers join an expanded Guinness PRO16 in the new year.

Farrell spoke enthusiastically about the prospect.

“For us, we want to play against the best as much as we can. We want our players to be able to do that,” he said.

“For the big teams, the big provinces in South Africa to join the PRO14, I know there was talk of a PRO16, is the way that we would like to see it going.”

Townsend echoed the sentiment.

”Likewise, any competition that gets our players playing closer to international rugby will help their development for us having success at Test level.

“We have that in the current set-up with the PRO14 but if there were four South African teams used to playing Super Rugby coming into our competition, that would enhance PRO14/PRO16 and would also give our players experience of a different type of rugby in different conditions that South Africa bring.”

And, once again, Nienaber was on the same page.

"Having coached there before, it would be very good for us,” he said.

“I was unbelievably surprised when we started coaching in the PRO12. It's one of the fiercest competitions in all facets - the set-piece, breakdown, skill level. It would be a big step for our franchises, Super Rugby is a little bit different. It would be a big step up with the tactics, the weather, and the different playing surfaces, different referees from different countries that you have to manage.

"It's probably, and I'm not talking down any other competitions, but I think it's very close to Test match rugby. I'm super excited for our players to join a PRO16 or PRO14. It will be phenomenal."

South Africa have not played since the 2019 World Cup final due to the coronavirus pandemic and as it stands their next international is against the Lions in July.

“We were in extreme lockdown so from a player safety point of view, I think it was definitely the right call. But we will have to be nice and creative in preparing for us for international rugby next year,” he said.

“The guys are working hard behind the scenes in getting that going. So we’re super excited for 2021.

“We’ve got the British and Irish Lions coming to us so getting back to international rugby and then preparing for British and Irish Lions and we’ll take it on from there.”

Again, the coaches of the Celtic nations are hoping that the Lions experience will stand to the players they manage to get on the plane.

"Hopefully, we have a number of players involved and getting insight into how to take on South Africa, the strategies that would be deployed during that tour,” Townsend said.

"Playing Test match rugby against South Africa would be great experience for our players so I believe the Lions tour is going to be exciting for so many people in rugby.

"I'm sure Andy is thinking the same, Irish players could get to play against the Springboks and maybe get to find a way of beating them, that would be very helpful for us as individual nations."

Farrell confirmed that Ireland face a three-Test tour to New Zealand in July 2022 as they build towards the tournament, while they still hope to take a team to the Pacific Islands next summer.

"We know where the journey is heading to, obviously the pool stages have just been announced and we're heading to France. There are a few gaps along that journey that need to be filled in because of Covid etc,” he said.

"But what we do know for sure is that the Six Nations will carry on being played so we'll get to play Scotland twice - again at Murrayfield next year, which is always a massive challenge for anyone.

"And then obviously with what Gregor was talking about there, with the Lions tour, what an opportunity for the Scots and the Irish boys to put their hands up during this Six Nations and get on that tour and learn what it's like to take the world champions on in their own backyard.

"There's nothing more exciting for a player than that and then what we do know for sure at this moment in time, there's a tour a year out from the World Cup to New Zealand which is a three Test tour, which is obviously a massive challenge for us but the kind of challenge that we would want going into a World Cup year.

"And then hopefully we get to go to the Pacific nations in the summer, if that happens with the Covid etc, we'll see how that works but we're super excited about that, and then hopefully along the way in the Autumn Series that is going to come up for the next couple of years, hopefully we'll get to play South Africa again as an Irish side.

"So like I said, the journey is mapped out, there's a few little holes to be filled in, but it's a big old couple of years ahead for all of us really.”

That’s putting it mildly. Once the Zoom call finished and he was able to loosen his tie, his focus switched to the task at hand and it’s a daunting one.

