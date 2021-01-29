'We just finished a session and his level of detail is spot on' - O'Connell begins life in Irish coaching setup

Paul O'Connell held his first training session with the Ireland forwards this morning, and the early indications are that he has wasted no time at all in setting about putting his own stamp on things.

The squad went through a group session on Thursday before they were split up into different units today, which allowed O'Connell address the pack on their own for the first time.

Not that anyone within the squad needed reminding about the importance of fronting up physically, but Dave Kilcoyne, who played alongside O'Connell for years, has already noticed a big emphasis being placed on that side of things.

Kilcoyne (32) is back in the international fold following a frustrating spell out with an ankle injury, and he has timed his return well, as he looks to catch O'Connell's eye, and pile the pressure on Cian Healy for his starting loosehead spot.

With Ireland's Six Nations opener against Wales now just over a week away, O'Connell faces a busy first few days in camp, but Kilcoyne has hailed the immediate impression that his fellow Limerick man has made on the forwards.

"I think it's what you expect from Paul, he is a world class operator," Kilcoyne said.

"He was (world class) as a player and captain. He has done it all in rugby, but just his overall presence alone, that brings the best out of people.

"You want to gravitate towards those people and learn off those people.

"We just finished a units session there, and just his level of detail in everything is spot on. Our timings were very good. He is just giving little nuances that I suppose every coach would.

"They have different things and he has been himself and he has brought that to the table, we're all learning off him which is great."

O'Connell has taken over the responsibility of the pack from Simon Easterby, who is Ireland's new defence coach, while scrum coach John Fogarty will also give a dig out with the forwards.

"We had a meeting yesterday and a unit session there today so he (O'Connell) addressed the group and he has picked out areas where we need to improve on starting into the Six Nations," Kilcoyne explained.

"It was very good to get those insights early on. He has played for Ireland for so long and been so attached to Irish rugby that he would have analysed our games umpteen times and he has brought incremental gains and great work-ons for us and I'm sure we'll see the fruit of that in the next few weeks."

Asked if O'Connell has brought about any immediate changes on the training pitch, Kilcoyne said:

"I think it's constantly evolving. That's the approach in here. It's constantly adding to the game-plan and getting better.

"Paul is adding massively to the environment, not just in coaching, but the environment in general. The way he talks, when he speaks everyone listens.

"He just has that aura and presence, he has always had it. I played with him right the way through with Munster and he is just a phenomenal leader.

"To see him in here coaching can only be excellent for Irish rugby."

As well as fixing Ireland's lineout issues, O'Connell will be tasked with helping to ensure that the pack can withstand the inevitable physical battles that lie ahead in the coming weeks.

Ireland have come off second best in the physicality stakes too often in recent seasons, and Kilcoyne isn't shying away from the major improvements that are needed.

"If you want to beat these teams – your England, France, South Africa and New Zealand – you have got to match them and go at them physically," the Munster prop added.

"That's just the way rugby has gone at the moment, Then you go back to your detail to allow you to be physical.

"There's lots in it, it's not just one or two things, a combination of getting everything right and improving every day on those aspects. It's an extremely hungry squad in here that wants to get better every day and add to the environment. Hopefully we see that the next few weeks."

