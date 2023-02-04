‘We haven’t won here in about ten years so we’re just focused on that’ – Hugo Keenan

It was set up for an ambush but Andy Farrell’s team did not read the script as Ireland swept Wales aside 34-10 to open their Six Nations campaign with a bonus points win at the Millennium Stadium in Cardiff.

Before the game, it was all about Warren Gatland’s homecoming at a sold out arena with the roof closed. It was described as a free hit for Wales, who have not lost to Ireland on home soil since 2013, and the number one ranked country in the world dealt with this challenge perfectly.

Farrell’s team, despite having to change Jamison Gibson-Park with Conor Sexton before kick-off, were fluid and dominated almost every aspect of the game. This put them into a 27-3 lead at half-time, with the pick of their scores a steal by James Lowe that was returned for an 86-metre try.

Ireland never relented, not even when faced with a wave of Welsh pressure in the second half, and they got the bonus point win.

The ten-year wait for any sort of victory was the dominating post-match theme, and Hugo Keenan epitomised this.

“I think we came out and started well which is really important, we obviously haven’t won here in a good few years,” he told Virgin Media after the game.

“It is always a loud and tough place to go. But, being honest, we probably slipped off in the second half so there is penalty to work on but we’re delighted to get that bonus point win to kick off the Six Nations.

“These are the occasions you want to be a part of, playing in the Millennium Stadium with a full crowd. It is a serious place to come and Wales put it up to us. They are sort of in that transition phase and they are a serious side.

“We’re just taking it game by game. We haven’t won here in about ten years so we’re just focused on that, focusing on one game at a time and not getting caught up with anything else.”

Next up is France, which could be a title defining game, and Keenan cannot wait to step out at the Aviva Stadium next weekend.

“I think there’s plenty in that second half we can work on so we’ll regroup and review it come Sunday/Monday and big game again next week.”