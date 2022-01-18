Ireland played in front of three full houses during the autumn tests. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Minister for health Stephen Donnelly has offered further hope that Ireland will be permitted to host full capacities at the Aviva Stadium in the upcoming Six Nations.

Ireland are due to host Wales, Italy and Scotland in Dublin over the coming weeks, with current restrictions on crowds in place until January 31.

However, there is growing optimism that the government will ease restrictions, which would come as a major boost to the IRFU, who are hoping to welcome supporters to the Aviva Stadium.

“If advance warning could be given for people to plan, I think that would be fantastic, but I just don’t want to raise hopes in an unhelpful way,” Donnelly told RTE.

“I bumped into a hero of mine, Johnny Sexton, earlier this week. He, very understandably, said, ‘Can we get back to a full crowd at Lansdowne Road for the Wales game? As we did for the autumn internationals.’

“I can tell you there is nothing I would like more than to hear the roar of 50,000 people at the start of February.

“We have to get the balance right. We need to move forward, and put Omicron behind us, but not be foolish and move too quickly that causes risks we don’t need to deal with.”

Aviva Stadium director Martin Murphy has urged the government to allow full capacities.

"We've been working with the Department of Sport and Ministers Jack Chambers and Catherine Martin for the past two years, and made a lot of progress in that time culminating in full houses in November, which we ran safely, Murphy told RTE.

"And we hoped our work was done at that stage but along came Omicron and that has put a spanner in the works.

"We've got Wales up first in the Guinness Six Nations and we've also got the National Leagues kicking off on the 29th of January.

"So we made representations to Minister Chambers yesterday and recommended that we revert to full houses.

"We quoted the situation in Wales and Scotland, where Wales were behind closed doors and Scotland had a capacity of 500, and they have both decided to go with full houses.

"France are due to make a decision this week so we're hopeful that we'll follow suit.

"Currently we're at 5,000 and that's due to be reviewed. Anything less than 100% is quite problematic in terms of mobilizing staff and the distribution of tickets, bearing in mind that a considerable number of Welsh supporters have already planned to come to Ireland, it's very difficult if we're not at 100%.



"We've been working on this for a number of months but we're really up against the wire and we would really need a decision this weekend in order to get things working smoothly."