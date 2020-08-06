'We have destiny in our hands' - Andy Farrell still targeting Six Nations triumph

IRELAND head coach Andy Farrell insists that he can emulate predecessors Declan Kidney and Joe Schmidt by claiming a Six Nations title in his debut season after his side's rescheduled fixtures were confirmed.

Ireland's last outing under Farrell was a miserable defeat to England at Twickenham before rugby was shut down, but the rookie head coach believes the upcoming games in October could still see his side claim the title.

"We’re a team who have our destiny in our hands a little, even if it is a tough old task," said Farrell, whose side complete their pandemic-interrupted campaign with a home tie against Italy in October 24th before visiting Paris to face France a week later.

"We have to perform against Italy first and we need what we need out of that game. I’m sure they will have reflected too and they will be tough first game up.

"All our lads are aware, I’ve been in contact with them, they know what is coming around the corner, from the interpro games to get selected and back into that Six Nations.

"We know it is there to be won and we will be hungry to do that and we won’t be frightened by that. Italy will be tough. And Paris away will be a helluva game, isn’t it? It’s in our hands and we want to attack that full steam ahead."

He will do so with James Ryan hopefully on board, with the totemic lock’s shoulder surgery likely to have proved sufficiently recuperative for him to feature in Leinster’s Champions Cup quarter-final against Saracens in September.

"James Ryan is certainly a great player and he has made massive strides in the last few years," said Farrell as he re-affirmed the confidence of his Leinster counterpart Leo Cullen concerning Ryan’s recovery.

"He would be a loss to any team, internationally as well. He had used the lockdown time to his maximum, he came back in great shape and it was unfortunate for him to have a set-back.

"But knowing him as I do, he will use this time to better himself in terms of rugby and as a person as well. It looks like he will be back for Leinster a few weeks before us and then be available for the internationals. We will let him get on with it for there."

After months of inactivity, much of which was spent either in deep introspection or else preparation for an unknown return date, a bounty of action now awaits Ireland’s rugby players.

A good job all the thinking has been done because there will be little time to process things once Leinster and Munster kick off in less than three weeks.

"It's great, it's super exciting, it's what everyone wants. To be able to deal with what went on over the last couple of months was obviously super difficult for everyone but to get announcements and know what's ahead and what type of year that the boys have got coming excites all of us.

"The calendar is obviously packed but it's packed with quality games and that's what we all want to be part of.

"The guys are pretty used to every season starting up again. I suppose starting without warm-up games is something that's new to them but they'll prepare for that at the provinces and they'll have prepared the squads to get through these periods.

"I'm sure they'll do things a little bit differently because you would expect the inter-pros to kick-off with bang and for the quality to be right up there straight away but recovery is going to be super important and utilising the squads is going to be key for everyone.

"Although the dates have been announced for us guys, the 24th of October to play Italy, the season starts and everyone is watching from the 22nd of August, so hopefully we can all rip in together."

A novel eight-team international tournament featuring Fiji and Japan is in the pipeline as Six Nations organisers continue their attempts to plug the gap vacated by the now abandoned November international series.

Despite the pressure on the provinces, Farrell insists that he would be targeting a victory in that proposed competition, too.

"I’d certainly take any competition seriously. If you’re in it, you want to win it. With all the big games before it, you would probably tend to utilise a bigger squad than normal simply because of the run of weekly games which is World Cup-esque.

"I know as much about it as you guys, I've read the same as what you have had. Obviously, it hasn't been announced officially and if it does get announced officially, I think it's super-exciting.

"A new competition, two new teams in the competition, a different format for everyone. It's what everyone wants to see - a competition that's going to be World Cup-like in a way. Along with the two games we've got left in the Six Nations, it could be that we're together for eight or nine weeks, which is great for us moving forward."

Farrell’s hunger for action is not merely related to the imposed absence of matches; the memory of his side’s last outing in Twickenham is still seared into his consciousness.

"We were gutted that the competition didn't keep rolling on because obviously after a disappointing game against England, the only thing the boys wanted to do was get back on the horse again.

"We had had a great reflection week and we was brimming to go over to Paris and see what we could so, so we was gutted. We trained on the Tuesday morning and got told at lunchtime that the game was going to be off, so it was a whole lot of disappointment really.

"We didn't know what was going to happen at the time and here we are, still not played, so we was a little bit disappointed. But having said that, to be able to reflect on the short campaign and know what's in front of us has been good time to use."

Farrell, who will surely be in line to reprise his role with Warren Gatland’s Lions squad next summer, has also endorsed the candidacy of his erstwhile boss in England, Stuart Lancaster, after the Leinster coach held talks with Gatland this summer.

"100%," said Farell. "He’s such an experienced coach at club and international game. He has a thorough knowledge of all aspects of the game and al the players in the British and Irish isles. He would be a top candidate for Warren Gatland and I can see why there would have been conversations."

