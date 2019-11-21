'We didn't prioritise the Six Nations and that was a mistake' - Joe Schmidt on errors, sleepless nights and World Cup

The former Ireland head coach finished with the team after their quarter-final defeat to New Zealand in Tokyo 33 days ago and penned his final diary entry on Sunday, November 3 at his home in Dublin where he gave his reflections on where things went wrong in 2019.

Ireland came into the calendar year on the back of a hugely successful 2018, when they won the Grand Slam, earned a series win in Australia and famously beat New Zealand at home for the first time.

But things went wrong for the team from the opening minutes of their first Six Nations match against England and they suffered defeats to Eddie Jones' side twice, Wales, Japan and eventually the All Blacks in the last eight clash.

"Since the quarter-final, I have spent plenty of time thinking about the tournament and what we could have done differently," Schmidt wrote.

"There is no perfect formula, but if I could change a few things I think I would focus less on the RWC and more on what we do well and what we can keep working at.

"We attempted to taper and then peak for the World Cup, but it's not as simple as that. Even the best players are human beings. We don't work with straight lines or predictable circumstances and confidence can be fickle.

"We didn't prioritize (sic) this year's Six Nations and I think that was a mistake.

"It doesn't mean that we didn't prepare and focus one each game, but we had a longer-term priority and I think it diluted the rhythm that we'd built over the previous five years.

"What we were good at was building behaviours and committing to the habits that helped us to be accurate and connected on the pitch."

Schmidt revealed he received a text from "one of the key people involved in the All Blacks' RWC programme in 2007" that outlined how New Zealand put more resources into preparing for that campaign than ever and suffered "their worst-ever exit".

He wrote that "The Rugby World Cup is very difficult to predict and just as difficult to prepare for", adding that Ireland's performances "did not have the consistency of 2018: our levels of accuracy and cohesion fluctuated from game to game, and during games".

"On reflection," he wrote, "I don't believe that you can afford to taper and peak: you have to be building all the time, and that is done training by training and performance by performance."

Schmidt points to the flow of the knock-out matches; with New Zealand peaking against his Irish team, England peaking against the All Blacks and South Africa peaking against England as an example of how tournaments unfold.

"I guess what it consolidates in my mind is that the margins are very fine and repeatability of performance is key in any competition," he wrote.

"Our level of performance slipped as we started to look too far ahead, and we couldn't just step back onto the pitch and play with the same level of accuracy, cohesion and confidence.

"I think the players will build their way back from the defeat to a very good All Blacks team. But when looking more broadly at the RWC, I think there's a danger in becoming too focused on delivering one-off performances at the end of four-year cycles: that it is more about having a growth mindset on a weekly basis to improve player capability, build team cohesion and strengthen the squad's identity."

Those were the last words in Schmidt's book, which is split into three sections; the first about his life in New Zealand, the second about the key drivers behind his coaching philosophy and the third a diary account of the 2018 Grand Slam and the 2019 World Cup.

In his recollections of the tournament in Japan, Schmidt conceded that the Irish players did not appear to be heeding his warnings about the host nation's strength ahead of their shock defeat in Shizuoka.

"I sensed that it was a bit of a hard sell after the two big wins we had against Japan in 2018, with many of the young players from that squad now more established, plus the return of many of the Lions players, especially in the forward pack," he wrote in his diary entry on the Monday before the game.

"The Japanese had also been well beaten by South Africa prior to the tournament and had been made to work hard by Russia before winning the game comfortably enough in the end.

"If we're not quite mentally or emotionally right for the game we're at risk of losing, because the Japanese have some very dangerous players."

His words would prove prescient and Schmidt wrote of the sleepless nights he endured in the wake of the game.

He also said he regrets his decision to publicly reveal feedback he'd received from World Rugby about the performance of referee Angus Gardner.

"It's been a difficult twenty-four hours since losing to Japen," he wrote the following day.

"I haven't slept, apart from a nap on the (bullet train), because I had such a knot in my stomach after the game.”

Later, he wrote: "I was actually disappointed with myself for mentioning the feedback from World Rugby, because it's delivered in confidence and it was a confidence that I had always respected – I should have just taken the criticism of our discipline on the chin.

"I thought that the Japanese had played tremendously well, and I could have defended our discipline and complimented the Japanese and left it at that."

Later, Schmidt revealed that he tried to get Irelend's final pool match against Samoa blown up early because of his fears about the pitch, but was overruled by referee Nic Berry.

"One concern as the match continued was player safety, with the pitch lifting up in places and uneven in others," he wrote.

"Fine gravel was seeping up through the seams and a number of the players finished the game with abrasions.

"We discussed the state of the pitch in the coaches' box and sent a message to (manager) Paul Dean to request that the match be called off early.

"Deano approached the match manager and a message was sent on to the referee, via the fourth official. The referee chose to continue, but chatting to the Samoans and our players later, we thought it was incredible that two teams at rugby's premier tournament had to play on a pitch as badly cobbled together as that one was."

Schmidt recounts the quarter-final defeat in great detail, summarising his disappointment at the beginning and end of his penultimate diary entry written on the day after the match.

"Sport can be brutal at times and I'm feeling beaten up this morning," he wrote.

"I got a bit of sleep from 5am to 7am, before going down to say farewell to some of the staff who are on flights back to Dublin this morning.

"The All Blacks flew into us from the start and we helped them along, making too many errors. I think our confidence dipped once we conceded the ball a few times and conceded scores that were far too easy for the All Blacks to convert.

"I returned to the dressing-room after the pitch-side interviews and thanked the players and the staff… And that's the last game. Not the fairytale I hoped for, or that I felt Rory (Best) or the senior players merited.

"For me, I hope that I can look back in time and get some perspective – that it is not only the end that counts but the path that's been travelled and the moments that money couldn't buy.

"Not the trophies but the triumphs, the moments where broke new ground or made a difference."

Online Editors