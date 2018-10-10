English referee Wayne Barnes will take charge of the eagerly anticipated November clash between Ireland and the All Blacks at the Aviva Stadium.

Wayne Barnes to take charge of Ireland's November clash with the All Blacks

It will be the first time the two sides have played since November 2016 when Ireland triumphed for the very first time against New Zealand in Chicago before going down narrowly in a controversial defeat in Dublin two weeks later.

Referee Jaco Peyper came under fire for failing to issue a red card to the visitors following high tackles from Sam Cane and Malakai Fekitoa, with the tackle laws becoming a lot stricter in the time since.

Barnes has refereed Ireland on a number of occasions, including the famous win over Wales in 2009 that sealed a first Grand Slam in 61 years.

Barnes will be assisted by Mathieu Raynal of France and Italy's Marius Mitrea, who will serve as touch judges.

The officials for Ireland's other November internationals have also been announced, with Nigel Owens taking charge of the game against Italy in Chicago on November 3, while Australian Nic Berry will officiate when Argentina visit the Aviva on November 10.

Ireland's final game is against USA, with New Zealander Ben O'Keeffe the man in the middle.

Online Editors