Watch: Irish rugby team physio has Tadhg Kennelly in stiches with amazing Mícheal Ó Muircheartaigh impression
This has to go into the hall of fame of Irish sporting impressions.
Many people have attempted to mimic the legendary GAA commentator Mícheal Ó Muircheartaigh over the years, but we may have found the best version yet in an unlikely place.
Ireland rugby phsyio Colm Fuller showcased his uncanny impression of Ó Muircheartaigh ahead of tomorrow's final test against Australia in Sydney, conducting a mock interview with none other than Tadhg Kennelly, the former All-Ireland champion and ex-Sydney Swans star.
Kennelly tried his best to keep a straight face but is clearly stunned at how accurate Fuller's impression is.
Judge for yourself in the video below, but we think this is pretty dead on.
Online Editors