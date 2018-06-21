Watch: Irish rugby team physio has Tadhg Kennelly in stiches with amazing Mícheal Ó Muircheartaigh impression

Many people have attempted to mimic the legendary GAA commentator Mícheal Ó Muircheartaigh over the years, but we may have found the best version yet in an unlikely place.

Ireland rugby phsyio Colm Fuller showcased his uncanny impression of Ó Muircheartaigh ahead of tomorrow's final test against Australia in Sydney, conducting a mock interview with none other than Tadhg Kennelly, the former All-Ireland champion and ex-Sydney Swans star.

Kennelly tried his best to keep a straight face but is clearly stunned at how accurate Fuller's impression is.