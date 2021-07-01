'Warren really rates James' - Andy Farrell says injury 'setback' hindered Ryan's Lions chance

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell says he spoke to Lions boss Warren Gatland about James Ryan's injury, which has cleared up much quicker than initially anticipated.

Ryan has been struggling with adductor issue and with some uncertainty surrounding the severity of the injury, Farrell was in regular contact with Gatland.

The Ireland lock had been set to be in the mix to replace Alun Wyn Jones in the Lions squad, but Gatland opted for Wales' Adam Beard instead.

Ryan was not expected to feature for Ireland against Japan on Saturday, but he has been deemed fit enough to captain his country at the Aviva Stadium.

"Myself and Warren have communicated quite a lot and I know that Warren really rates James, but the injury was a little bit of a setback towards the end of last week and we didn’t quite know where he was up to with that and then the medics took over,” Farrell explained.

"I think James in the last day or so in particular has surprised everyone with the speed of his recovery."

Asked if Gatland had contacted him regarding Ryan's availability, Farrell responded:

"Well, I informed him that there was something going on and the medics took over from there."

Farrell was then pushed on whether he believed Ryan would have been called up to the Lions squad had he been fully fit.

"I don’t know whether that would have been the case or not, but there’s obviously conversations that have to happen before decisions like that are made," Farrell said.

The Ireland boss has named a strong team for the visit of Japan to Dublin in front of 3,000 supporters, with further changes expected for next week's game against the USA.

Although his focus is very much on the stern challenge that Japan will pose, Farrell praised Conor Murray's promotion as Lions captain.

"Delighted for him. There’s no better man," Farrell added.

"You can see within the dynamics of the Jersey camp of how Conor would be at the forefront just because of his personality.

"He attracts people around him, not because he’s loud and boisterous, just because he’s a good bloke and the experience that he’s got from the last few tours and the experience of the ups and downs that he’s had throughout his career will stand him in great stead. I’m sure he’ll do a fine job and we’re all delighted for him here.

"He’s been questioned quite a bit over the last couple of years regarding form etc but he is class and he always rises to the top and he’s always come through the ups and downs and that’s what happens in an illustrious career.

"That’s why top players are always coming up trumps in the end and everyone was talking about whether he’d get selected for Ireland and Craig Casey was pushing him at Munster, and the pressure Conor just absorbs brings the best out of him and all of a sudden now he’s the main man for the Lions, and that just shows the calibre of the guy."