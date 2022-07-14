| 12.7°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Warren Gatland: The day I knew Andy Farrell was a special rugby coach

Warren Gatland

Ireland boss’s approach – and clever tactics in team meetings – make him an ideal candidate to replace Eddie Jones

Warren Gatland and Andy Farrell during the 2013 Lions tour Expand

Close

Warren Gatland and Andy Farrell during the 2013 Lions tour

Warren Gatland and Andy Farrell during the 2013 Lions tour

Warren Gatland and Andy Farrell during the 2013 Lions tour

In the aftermath of Ireland’s defeat to the All Blacks in the first Test, I sent a text message to Andy Farrell. I have known the Ireland head coach for a long time, first working closely with him when I appointed him as defence coach for the Lions tour of Australia in 2013 and again four years later for the tour of New Zealand. I would have taken him to South Africa last year too, but the IRFU were not keen on him going.

Hi Faz, I was at the game, hard luck on the defeat,” I wrote. “I thought the scoreline flattered the All Blacks a little bit and the two tries before half-time blew the score out.” Significantly, his upbeat reply proved to be equally perceptive. “Thanks mate, I think we will be a lot better for that next week.”

Most Watched

Privacy