Wales star George North to join the Ospreys this summer
Wales wing George North will play for the Ospreys next season.
It was announced earlier this term that North would return to Wales from Aviva Premiership club Northampton this summer on a national dual contract, which he signed last November.
And the Welsh Rugby Union have revealed that the Swansea-based Ospreys will be his destination.
Press Association
