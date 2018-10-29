Wales and Scotland will not make direct financial contribution to Doddie Weir charity from extra test match

Wales and Scotland will make no direct financial contribution from gate receipts generated by the autumn Test series opener to Doddie Weir's motor neurone disease charity.

It is thought, though, that plans have been discussed for the Welsh Rugby Union and Scottish Rugby Union to both match total cash amounts created through fund-raising efforts in and around next Saturday's Principality Stadium fixture.

The WRU decide distribution of gate receipts from the game - estimates put that at around £3million - while it is understood that the SRU will receive a seven-figure sum for Scotland taking part.

Both Unions have been criticised on social media and by former players for not contributing to the foundation directly from those pots.

Ex-Wales fly-half Jonathan Davies was among those to voice concern, calling on the WRU to donate a percentage of ticket money to the charity.

Although there remains no direct financial contribution from game receipts, it is believed donations will still be made to My Name'5 Doddie Foundation.

Events taking place around the fixture include a fund-raising dinner attended by Scotland head coach Gregor Townend and Wales assistant coach Shaun Edwards.

And there is also a game-day bucket collection planned for the foundation in Cardiff.

The match launches this season's autumn Test series for both countries, with the Doddie Weir Cup at stake.

It will be attended by former Scotland and British and Irish Lions lock Weir, who announced last year that he is suffering from MND.

Wales, meanwhile, continued preparations for Saturday's encounter with a public training session at the Principality Stadium on Monday.

A crowd of more than 10,000 watched as the Wales squad went through its paces under the guidance of assistant coaches Edwards, Rob Howley and Robin McBryde.

Head coach Warren Gatland looks set to be back in camp later this week after returning home to New Zealand following the death of his father.

The Wales team will be announced on Thursday, with established names like Alun Wyn Jones, Leigh Halfpenny, George North, Jonathan Davies and Ken Owens all likely to be involved.

Wales are unbeaten against Scotland in Cardiff since 2002 and have won 14 of the last 16 fixtures - home and away - between the countries.

