Virtuoso Parsons primed to showcase world-class ability

Beibhinn Parsons of Ireland in action against Melissa Bettoni of Italy during the Rugby World Cup 2022 Europe Qualifying Tournament match between Italy and Ireland at Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi in Parma, Italy. Photo by Roberto Bregani/Sportsfile

Not only did the Irish rugby team resuscitate its World Cup qualification bid in Parma yesterday, but perhaps too somehow, began the process of allowing the sport to recover from a terrifically traumatic month.

It seems unfair to burden the shoulders of a mere teenager with a dis-proportionate share of that responsibility until you realise that Beibhinn Parsons’ board, bulky shoulders seem capable of carrying any load.

She prompted a simple reaction for many Irish supporters yesterday but also one that signals something much more profound.

She made people smile. Her sport needed such a lift after a dismal showing on and off the field of late.

Just when her side needed her most yesterday, she delivered a pair of timely cameos to dramatically alter the narrative of this round-robin tournament; now it is Ireland, not Italy, who hold all the aces heading into the final weekend.

Ireland may still be desperately scratching for a consistent, competent performance level – and this once more was certainly not anywhere near.

No team has convinced here and after Scotland edged Spain last night, all four sides have now lost once and won once; bonus points will matter next weekend and that Ireland denied Italy one yesterday may still prove crucial.

Read More

In truth, a World Cup deserves to showcase world-class talent and, with all due respect to the fledgling All-Ireland League which belatedly kicks off this month, the sport needs players like Parsons displaying their wares at the highest possible standard.

Her first-half try, finishing off an utter mis-match against diminutive scrum-half Sara Barratin, earning her 100th cap, demonstrated a now potent cocktail of pace and power; and no little skill, too, as she gathered her out-half’s inaccurate pass one-handed before completing the score.

It moved her tally to seven in 13 matches but her most sensational impact was reserved for the hour mark, when she launched an audacious, dizzying run from deep which is already a viral sensation.

Not only did she beat seven defenders, she thoroughly dismantled the entire Italian defensive system, such that the Irish could create a three-on-one overlap that allowed her fellow wing Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe the simplest of finishes.

Even if only the 61st minute, at 15-7 it seemed like a game-clinching score as the Irish defence was the one area of resounding resilience in a team bristling with intent after a week of incessant, internal self-scrutiny.

As captain Ciara Griffin averred – and herself amply demonstrated with a stunning tackle before half-time on the Italian tight-head, Gaia Maris – the defensive line-speed on show from the opening kick-off distinguished this urgent defensive effort from the limp outing against Spain.

On top of the ground or on it, Ireland ensured the Italians couldn’t get enough space or quick ball to implement the off-loading game that had destroyed the Scots last week.

For their part, Ireland were just as wasteful with the ball – aside from their try brace – as they were last week and, although an initially crumbling scrum improved, their lineout was again utterly abysmal while a surfeit of handling errors reflected poorly on them.

A neutral tuning in would have been admired for their patience had they stayed to watch the entire 80 minutes, such was the poor quality of the spectacle.

And yet the result was all that mattered, not the performance.

Such was the relief at the final whistle, it was almost as Ireland had won a World Cup, not merely moved 80 minutes closer to qualifying for one.

“It was a release because there was pressure on us coming into today,” explained Griffin. “We had to back up what we say,

“We showed today we can do that. That squad effort was there.”

Italy - V Ostuni Minuzzi (A Muzzi 73); M Furlan capt, M Sillari, B Rigoni, M Magatti; V Madia, S Barattin (S Stefan 77); G Maris, M Bettoni (V Vecchini 66), L Gai, V Fedrighi, G Duca, I Arrighetti, F Sgorbini (I Locatelli 77), E Giordano.

Ireland - E Considine; A-L Murphy Crowe, E Higgins, S Naoupu, B Parsons; S Flood (E Breen 78), K Dane (E Dane 80); L Feely (L Peat 53), C Moloney, L Djougang, N Fryday, S Monaghan, D Wall, E McMahon (C Molloy 58), C Griffin capt (B Hogan 73).

Ref: H Davidson (Scotland)