Veterans axed, Toner returns and form is rewarded - Five talking points as Andy Farrell starts new era

An unusual term but at least the media and public are finally privy to the identity of training camp participants through an official release, rather than having to rely on the lenses of Inpho and Sportsfile photographers.

Farrell will gather a 45-man party on December 22 and 23 this week in Ireland's new training base in the National Sports Campus in Abbotstown.

Read more: Rob Kearney misses out as Andy Farrell names eight uncapped players in first Ireland training squad

While the Joe Schmidt era officially ended with the World Cup defeat to New Zealand, his spectre hung over Irish rugby for a few weeks after that as his disastrous final year was rehashed in his book and media appearances promoting it.

But now, the page is turned. Not only does Andy Farrell finally get a chance to introduce some of his ideas as head coach, but he also has taken the opportunity to do a small bit of squad reshaping.

He hasn't yet done anything too drastic - his first matchday 23 against Scotland in February might be the time for that - but nonetheless, he has dispensed with some familiar faces and called up some new blood.

Here are five talking points from today's announcement.

Veterans miss out

Rob Kearney and Sean Cronin are two established players who will be hurting today. While the hooker has been battling a neck injury that prematurely ended his World Cup campaign, the inclusion of other injured players suggests that Cronin may be on the outside looking in as Farrell builds his Six Nations squad.

At 33, the all-action number two might struggle to break back into the national set-up, especially if the currently-injured Ronan Kelleher returns from a hand injury with the same sort of form he has shown to catch Farrell's eye.

For Kearney, it looks like his time in green could be up. Also 33, the fullback is the country's most decorated player and is just international four caps short of the century mark. But with a deal that runs out in the summer, and with Jordan Larmour's continued emergence as the 15 of the future, it looks like Farrell thinks now is a time for a change at fullback.

Where's Jordi?

Of all the omissions, Jordi Murphy's is the most surprising. Narrowly missing out on the initial World Cup squad, Murphy was called up after an injury to Jack Conan - where he promptly suffered an injury himself. He is still in his prime at 28, and has been in strong form for Ulster since moving to Belfast in 2018. He will be targeting some big provincial performances in December and January to change Farrell's mind ahead of his first Six Nations squad.

Toner returns

Few World Cup snubs have got more attention than Joe Schmidt's decision to leave veteran second row Devin Toner at home this year. The 33-year-old lock was a standout performer for Leinster while Ireland floundered in Japan, and Farrell has brought him back into the set-up at the earliest opportunity. Whether he makes the Six Nations squad is another question, but the door is definitely still open on Toner's international future.

Form is rewarded

John Cooney, Caelan Doris, Ronan Kelleher, Caolin Blade and Jamison Gibson Park are all included after really good starts to the season with their club. Cooney has been the best Irish player and will relish the battle with Conor Murray and Luke McGrath to start at scrum-haf in the Six Nations.

For Doris, Kelleher, Blade and Gibson Park, despite being uncapped, Farrell appears ready to give them a chance.

Planning for the future

Will Connors and Tom O'Toole are the two players included who have the least experience - but that's not to say that they haven't enjoyed stellar campaigns to date. Connors' tackling, reminiscent of former Lion Dan Lydiate, has gained him plenty of admirers while O'Toole has emerged as a strong ball-carrying tighthead prop for Ulster. The Six Nations will come too soon for both most likely, but the exposure to the international set-up will be a huge benefit.

Online Editors