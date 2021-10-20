USA launches bids for both Men’s and Women’s Rugby World Cup

USA has formally launched its plans to bid for the right to host the 2027 or 2031 Rugby World Cup, as well as the 2029 Women's Rugby World Cup.

The American rugby market is seen as untapped in terms of a global scale, and while Major League Rugby (MLR) has taken off in recent years, hosting a World Cup would significantly boost the expansion of the sport.

Australia and Russia are also bidding to host the 2027 tournament, with Australia believed to be the front-runners, while England are in the mix with the US to host the 2031 World Cup.

NFL stadiums across the country are set to be made available as part of USA's bid to host what would be the first men's World Cup in North or South America.

The double bid for the women's tournament in 2029 also means that America is the first nation to launch a bid for both World Cups together.

“This is a proud moment as we introduce our vision for a Rugby World Cup on American soil,” said USA Rugby World Cup Bid Chair Jim Brown.

“After working on this for a year now, we are confident in the strength of this bid, the support around us, the cities and stadiums interested in hosting, our country’s top-level infrastructure for large-scale sports events and the opportunity the US population of sports fans presents for rugby’s growth, both domestically and globally.”

The 2023 World Cup will take place in France, with Ireland drawn in Pool B along with defending champions South Africa, Scotland and qualifiers from Asia/Pacific and Europe.

USA have said that the following cities have shown interest in hosting World Cup games:

Atlanta; Austin, Texas; Baltimore; Birmingham, Ala.; Boston; Charlotte, N.C.; Chicago; Cincinnati; Dallas; Denver; Houston; Indianapolis; Kansas City, Mo.; Las Vegas; Los Angeles; Miami; Minneapolis; Nashville, Tenn.; New Orleans; New York; Orlando, Fla.; Philadelphia; Phoenix; Pittsburgh; San Diego; San Francisco; Seattle; Vancouver, B.C. and Washington, D.C.

The bid includes some of the most state-of-the-art venues – from iconic venues like the Rose Bowl to recent Super Bowl host venues like Hard Rock Stadium in Miami and Levi’s Stadium in the Bay Area.

A projected 3.1 million fans could attend men’s Rugby World Cup events in the US across 48 matches.

The news will come as a boost ahead of a big weekend for the USA Eagles, who take on New Zealand in Washington on Saturday.

“A Rugby World Cup in the United States is a turning point for the game,” USA Rugby Chief Executive Officer Ross Young added.

“An exciting, unique, global sporting event of this scale on American soil for the first time has the potential to bring tried and true rugby fans, new supporters of the sport, US fans and fans from around the world together through our great game.

“The Rugby World Cup also presents incredible opportunity to unite our rugby communities and truly grow the sport from youth programs to our senior national teams – injecting fan support and financial interest and creating a new generation of American rugby players.”