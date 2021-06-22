Uncapped Ulster back Michael Lowry to train with Ireland squad ahead of summer tests

Uncapped Ulster back Michael Lowry will train with the Ireland squad this week as preparations ramp up for the summer Tests against Japan and USA.

Lowry, who enjoyed an excellent season from full-back with Ulster, was part of the Ireland group who assembled earlier today.

The 22-year-old is a former Ireland U-20 international and although he hasn't yet been formally added to the senior squad, Lowry will be hoping to catch Andy Farrell's eye this week.

Farrell has included 12 uncapped players in his squad for the games against Japan on July 3 and USA on July 10.

Both encounters will take place at the Aviva Stadium, with 3,000 supporters set to attend the clash with the Brave Blossoms while 6,000 will be at the USA game.

Meanwhile, Connacht back-row Sean O’Brien has been forced to retire due to concussion.

The 26-year-old Galway man played 60 times for his home province and also captained the Ireland U-20s in 2014.

O'Brien made his Connacht debut away to Enisey-STM during the 2015/16 Challenge Cup, and came off the bench in the PRO12 final win over Leinster later that year.

"I'd like to take this opportunity to thank Connacht Rugby for making a young boy’s dream come true. The memories and friendships made will last a lifetime," O'Brien said.

"I'd also like to thank all those in Wegians, Roscrea and Calasanctius who played their part in making it possible, and in particular my Dad Iain who coached me throughout my youth.

"Not everyone gets a fairytale ending but I will never forget just how lucky I was to be a part of this club.

"I am looking forward to cheering in the stands."

Elsewhere, Leinster back-row Josh Murphy has been handed a two-week ban after being found guilty of foul play against Glasgow earlier this month.

The incident, which was picked up by the citing commissioner, occurred in the 53rd minute of the game. A statement from the PRO14 read:

"The disciplinary panel, comprising Owain Rhys James (Chair), Nigel Williams and Declan Goodwin (all Wales) concluded that while there was contact made to the eye area of the opponent, it was unintentional and part of a fluid motion. The panel concluded that a low-entry act of foul play had occurred, carrying a four-week suspension.

"Having considered all relevant documentation and evidence, including the layers impeccable conduct throughout the process, as well as his genuine remorse shown, mitigation of 50 percent was applied, bringing the ban to two meaningful games."

Elsewhere, the Energia Men's All-Ireland League (AIL) will kick off on the weekend of October 2 and will revert to an 18-game regular season for all 50 competing teams with previous promotion and relegation regulations reinstated.

Where any match is impacted by COVID-19, promotion/relegation will switch to a 'one up, one down' format. The IRFU Rugby Committee have agreed a series of parameters to manage the impact of COVID-19 throughout the season, which has been shared with clubs.

The Vodafone Senior Women's Interprovincial Championship and PwC U18 Women's Interprovincial Championship are to make a welcome return on the weekend of August 28.

The Senior Women's Interprovincial Championship will take place on three successive weekends – August 28, September 4 and September 11.

Each team will play each other once, with the trophy being decided by league format. Games will be hosted by the provinces with fixtures to be confirmed in due course.