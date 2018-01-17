Uncapped Jordan Larmour named in Ireland Six Nations squad as Carbery makes injury return
20-year-old Leinster fullback Jordan Larmour has been named in the Ireland squad for the 2018 Six Nations.
Larmour is the only uncapped player included in the squad, which also sees the return of Joey Carbery, who hasn't played since injuring his wrist against Fiji during the November internationals.
Joe Schmidt has also recalled in-form Leinster duo Sean Cronin and Fergus McFadden, who didn't feature in November.
Another player who is back in the squad after a strong run of games is Munster centre Rory Scannell, with Stuart McCloskey dropping out.
There is no place for Simon Zebo, who continues to be omitted after agreeing to move to Racing 92 at the season's end.
Here is the squad in full:
Props (6): Jack McGrath, Cian Healy, Dave Kilcoyne, Tadhg Furlong, Andrew Porter, John Ryan
Hookers (3): Rory Best, Sean Cronin and Rob Herring
Second rows (5): Iain Henderson, Devin Toner, James Ryan, Ultan Dillane, Quinn Roux
Back rows (6): Jordi Murphy, Dan Leavy, Josh van der Flier, Jack Conan, CJ Stander, Peter O'Mahony
Scrum-halves (3): Conor Murray, Luke McGrath, Kieran Marmion
Out-halves (3): Johnny Sexton, Joey Carbery, Ian Keatley
Centres (4): Bundee Aki, Robbie Henshaw, Chris Farrell, Rory Scannell
Back three (6): Jordan Larmour, Rob Kearney, Fergus McFadden, Andrew Conway, Keith Earls, Jacob Stockdale
Online Editors
