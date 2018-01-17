Uncapped Jordan Larmour named in Ireland Six Nations squad as Carbery makes injury return

Larmour is the only uncapped player included in the squad, which also sees the return of Joey Carbery, who hasn't played since injuring his wrist against Fiji during the November internationals.

Another player who is back in the squad after a strong run of games is Munster centre Rory Scannell, with Stuart McCloskey dropping out.

Joe Schmidt has also recalled in-form Leinster duo Sean Cronin and Fergus McFadden, who didn't feature in November.

There is no place for Simon Zebo, who continues to be omitted after agreeing to move to Racing 92 at the season's end.

Here is the squad in full: