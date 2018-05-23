Scarlets second row Tadhg Beirne is in line to make his Ireland debut after being selected in the squad to face Australia in a three-test series next month.

Uncapped duo Tadhg Beirne and Ross Byrne get the nod as Joe Schmidt names strong Ireland squad to face Australia

The ex-Leinster lock, who will make the switch to Munster at the end of the current season, will join up with the Ireland squad after this weekend's PRO 14 final against Leinster at the Aviva Stadium.

Beirne is one of two uncapped players named in Joe Schmidt's squad, with Leinster out-half Ross Byrne also selected. The Ireland head coach has opted to bring a full strength squad - injuries aside - with Conor Murray, Johnny Sexton and the majority of the Grand Slam team picked to travel.

Joey Carbery will also tour, with the intriguing subplot of where he will play his rugby next season set to hang over the next few weeks, as the 22-year-old looks to get more game time at out-half. Ireland Squad

Fullback: Rob Kearney, Andrew Conway Wing: Keith Earls, Jordan Larmour, Jacob Stockdale

Centre: Garry Ringrose, Robbie Henshaw, Bundee Aki Out-half: Johnny Sexton, Joey Carbery, Ross Byrne*

Scrum-half: Conor Murray, John Cooney, Kieran Marmion

Prop: Cian Healy, Jack McGrath, Tadhg Furlong, Andrew Porter, John Ryan

Hooker: Rory Best, Sean Cronin, Rob Herring Second row: James Ryan, Iain Henderson, Tadhg Beirne*, Devin Toner, Quinn Roux Back row: Peter O'Mahony, CJ Stander, Jack Conan, Dan Leavy, Jordi Murphy

(*uncapped)

Online Editors