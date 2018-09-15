Sport International Rugby

Ugly scenes as angry Australia fans clash with players after shock Argentina defeat

Australia 19 Argentina 23

Argentina recorded their first Test win in Australia for 35 years with a 23-19 victory against the Wallabies on the Gold Coast.

The visitors also recorded a second Rugby Championship success in one season for the first time as Australia slumped to a fifth defeat in seven Tests.

Nicolas Sanchez and Bautista Delguy scored converted tries before half-time and two long-range penalties from Emiliano Boffelli, plus one from Sanchez, secured Argentina's long-awaited triumph.

Will Genia, Israel Folau and Dane Haylett-Petty scored tries for the hosts who blew the chance to snatch victory in the last minute.

Israel Folau was two metres from the try-line when he opted to run himself despite team-mate Bernard Foley being free outside him and the ball dislodged from his grasp.

Press Association

