TJ Perenara named to start for New Zealand Maori against Ireland

TJ Perenara will start at scrum-half for the New Zealand Maoiri against Ireland. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Veteran All Blacks scrum-half TJ Perenara has been promoted to the starting Maori team for Tuesday's clash with Ireland in Wellington.

The Maori are looking to complete the double over Ireland, having run out 32-17 winners two weeks ago.

Perenara is currently out of favour with the All Blacks, and after starting on the bench in Hamilton, he will captain the team at his home ground on Tuesday.

The starting front row remains unchanged, Ollie Norriswill starts at loosehead prop alongside tighthead Tyrel Lomax and hooker Kurt Eklund. Leni Apisai, Tamaiti Williams and Marcel Renata will provide impact off the bench.

Locks Manaaki Selby-Rickit and Isaia Walker-Leawere will start, with debutant Max Hicks on the bench. Experienced campaigner Reed Prinsep is alongside Billy Harmon and Cullen Grace in the back-row, with debutant Caleb Delany on the bench.

Hurricanes fan favourite Perenara will partner Josh Ioane at half-back. Brad Weber will provide scrum-half cover.

The midfield sees a new combination, with Alex Nankivell and Bailyn Sullivan to start at 12 and 13.

The back-three is made up of Connor Garden-Bachop on the left wing, Shaun Stevenson on the right, with Josh Moorby debuting at fullback, Hurricanes teammates Ruben Love and Billy Proctor are among the replacements.

Maori All Blacks Head Coach Clayton McMillan said: “We are anticipating Ireland to come back strong on Tuesday, we have learnt a lot from that first match in Hamilton as I am sure they have too.”

Maori All Blacks: J Moorby; S Stevenson, B Sullivan, A Nankivell, C Garden-Bachop; J Ioane, TJ Perenara (capt); O Norris, K Eklund, T Lomax; M Selby-Rickit, I Walker-Leawere; R Prinsep, B Harmon, C Grace. Reps: L Apisai, T Williams, M Renata, M Hicks, C Delany, B Weber, R Love, B Proctor.