TJ Peranara named in strong Maori squad for Ireland clashes

New Zealand's TJ Peranara runs at Ireland's Rob Kearney during their friendly at the Aviva Stadium in 2016. Photo: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

The scale of Ireland's task in New Zealand next month has been revealed after the Maori All Blacks named a number of leading internationals in their squad.

Andy Farrell's side face meetings with the Maori before the first and third Tests and could face TJ Peranara, Brad Weber and Tyrel Lomax.

They are the most experienced players in a talented squad that will likely face an inexperienced Ireland side in two weeks' time in Hamilton.

Peranara has 78 All Black caps, while fellow scrum-half Weber has 17 and prop Lomax has 14 senior appearances to his name.

They will be joined by 10 new faces in the Maori squad, with Peranara lining out for the Maori for the first time. The squad has plenty of Super Rugby experience.

Coach Clayton McMillan highlighted the experience of the senior men available to him, while he's also relishing the prospect of facing Jamison Gibson-Park and James Lowe who lined out for the Maori before switching allegiances to Ireland.

Lowe has been out for a number of weeks and may be in contention to get some minutes under his belt, but Gibson-Park will likely be wrapped in cotton wool for the first Test. Auckland-born Bundee Aki may feature.

“We are expecting a fierce challenge from Ireland, to be playing a tier-one nation at home in Aotearoa (New Zealand) has been long-awaited. The squad named is a mix of experienced players who know how to perform at this level, and players that bring fresh perspective and energy to the game,” McMillan said.

“We are lucky to have three experienced All Blacks in the squad in TJ Perenara, Brad Weber and Tyrel Lomax, I’m looking forward to the passion and knowledge they will bring. This is also a great opportunity for our 11 new caps, there is immense pride in pulling on the Māori All Blacks jersey and with that representing their heritage, their whānau, and their country.

"These two fixtures against Ireland will allow players to showcase what they have and put their best foot forward on an international stage.

"The presence of two former Māori All Blacks in the Ireland side, Jamison Gibson-Park and James Lowe adds to the special nature of this match.”

Peranara and Weber were the big omissions from Ian Foster's main squad for the three-Test series and McMillan is hoping to see a reaction.

“They're also proud Māori men,” he said.

“They're obviously disappointed not to have made the All Blacks, but they're also excited about this opportunity.

“This can hopefully be a platform for them to showcase that they've still got what's required at the highest level.”

Ireland last played the Maori in 2010, losing 31-28 in Rotorua. The only other meeting of the sides was in Dublin in 1888, while the Lions beat the Maori during the last Lions tour to New Zealand in 2017.

Māori All Blacks squad for Ireland series

Props: Tamaiti Williams, Ollie Norris, Marcel Renata, Jermaine Ainsley, Tyrel Lomax

Hookers: Leni Apisai , Kurt Eklund, Tyrone Thompson

Second-row: Isaia Walker-Leawere, Manaaki Selby-Rickit, Josh Dickson

Back-row: Reed Prinsep, Caleb Delany, Billy Harmon, TK Howden, Cameron Suafoa

Scrum-halves: TJ Perenara , Brad Weber

Out-halves: Josh Ioane, Ruben Love

Centres: Alex Nankivell, Rameka Poihipi, Billy Proctor, Bailyn Sullivan

Back three: Connor Garden-Bachop, Josh Moorby, Zarn Sullivan, Shaun Stevenson