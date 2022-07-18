| 29.1°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Three players need special praise for magical New Zealand win, something I thought I would never see

Mick Galwey

Bundee Aki of Ireland celebrates after the Steinlager Series match between the New Zealand and Ireland at Sky Stadium in Wellington Expand

Close

Bundee Aki of Ireland celebrates after the Steinlager Series match between the New Zealand and Ireland at Sky Stadium in Wellington

Bundee Aki of Ireland celebrates after the Steinlager Series match between the New Zealand and Ireland at Sky Stadium in Wellington

Bundee Aki of Ireland celebrates after the Steinlager Series match between the New Zealand and Ireland at Sky Stadium in Wellington

Magical, just magical. I never thought I’d see the day when Ireland would win a Test series in New Zealand.

We’ve done it in Australia. I thought we might one day it in South Africa, when the Springboks would be in one of their disorganised periods.

Related Content

Most Watched

Privacy