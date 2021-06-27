Three of Ireland’s new caps look like they could add extraordinary firepower this summer

When the Ireland squad for the upcoming Tests against Japan and USA was announced it limbo-danced well beneath the radar. Little effort was required. Andy Farrell threw out the best of the rest once the Lions lads had been removed, and there you had it. Only a handful to get excited about. Which is really not what you want.

At the equivalent point four years ago, Joe Schmidt brought his boys to the airport — coincidentally also preparing to face Japan and USA, albeit not in that order — and there was genuine anticipation about James Ryan, Jacob Stockdale, John Cooney and Andrew Porter of the eight uncapped men. Throw in Joey Carbery, Luke McGrath, Dan Leavy, Jack Conan, Jack O’Donoghue and Andrew Conway — 10 caps between the six of them — and we were sitting up straight.

Then there was the ride-along for Ronan O’Gara, Felix Jones and Girvan Dempsey, at various points, with the coaching staff. It was worth the trip. Unfortunately this one is a staycation, and the activity around the coaching team is of more interest than the players.

The door in Llanelli has been wide open for Simon Easterby to return and hook up with Dwayne Peel, late of Ulster. Easterby’s contribution to the Irish cause has been long and significant, first as player and then as coach, but Scarlets have been hot to trot, especially as Easterby and Peel are good friends. They need to steady the ship and see this local pair as tailor made.

The IRFU might not be so keen, much to the disappointment of Scarlets who thought they were on to a winner. From an Irish point of view there were a couple of issues to be considered. First there was the potential loss of someone who had become part of the furniture. In saying that the furniture had inevitably taken a hit with the arrival six months ago of Paul O’Connell, who quickly changed into his Superman pyjamas and put the lineout and the breakdown to bed.

When initially Farrell had been struggling to come to terms with the challenge of being a head coach, he started moving pieces around the chess board. Easterby was given the defence gig as well as sharing the forwards chore with John Fogarty. That never looked right. O’Connell’s arrival last year improved things but still you waited for Farrell to say: ‘You know what lads? Defence is my area of expertise, so I’ll pick that up again along with being head coach.’

Scarlets would love to hear just that. You can see the logic of the IRFU letting Easterby go back full-time to west Wales — where he still lives — for it would hardly open a sinkhole here. Moreover, it would restore Farrell to what he does best, and critically save some cash. Remember, when O’Connell parachuted out of the sky in January, money was tighter than a drum. Redundancies in the IRFU were planned, and have since been effected. Would it not look good to be saving a few bob?

The other thing to be considered is the loss of intellectual property. Schmidt used to jump up and down at the prospect of sharing secrets with the opposition. Between what Peel picked up in Ulster and Easterby might take away from Ireland would present a double whammy that David Nucifora, the union’s performance director, would consider bad business.

So Easterby has been tipping away with the squad this last week, looking forward to the impressions to be made by the 11 new caps — most of them against the US. Without having the rugby public on the edge of their seats, three of that group look like they could challenge for a spot sooner rather than later: Robert Balacoune, Nick Timoney and Gavin Coombes.

All three players have a touch of the freakishly good about them. Balacoune has literally made strides since his early days in the Ulster side in 2018. You wondered then would he ever look comfortable enough on the ball to develop into an Ireland contender. He does now.

Coombes is one of those rarities who has a bubble above his head saying he will score at some point and there’s not a lot you can do about it. He has extraordinary talent.

Then there is Timoney. Leinster rejects always make a good story when they refuse to be side-tracked, instead working themselves back onto the main line. When the Leinster academy shunted him it was a massive setback for a schools star from Blackrock.

Credit to Ulster, they have nurtured and developed him. He is a savage athlete whose best position might well be openside. If we were to see Coombes at six, Caelan Doris at eight, and Timoney at seven, at some point over these two Tests, it would present extraordinary firepower.