Three of Ireland’s new caps look like they could add extraordinary firepower this summer

Brendan Fanning

Three of Ireland’s new caps for summer Tests look like they could add extraordinary firepower

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell, left, with defence coach Simon Easterby. Photo: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile
Gavin Coombes of Munster scores a try during the Guinness PRO14 Rainbow Cup match between Zebre and Munster at Stadio Lanfranchi in Parma, Italy. Photo by Roberto Bregani

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell, left, with defence coach Simon Easterby. Photo: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell, left, with defence coach Simon Easterby. Photo: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Gavin Coombes of Munster scores a try during the Guinness PRO14 Rainbow Cup match between Zebre and Munster at Stadio Lanfranchi in Parma, Italy. Photo by Roberto Bregani

Gavin Coombes of Munster scores a try during the Guinness PRO14 Rainbow Cup match between Zebre and Munster at Stadio Lanfranchi in Parma, Italy. Photo by Roberto Bregani

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell, left, with defence coach Simon Easterby. Photo: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

When the Ireland squad for the upcoming Tests against Japan and USA was announced it limbo-danced well beneath the radar. Little effort was required. Andy Farrell threw out the best of the rest once the Lions lads had been removed, and there you had it. Only a handful to get excited about. Which is really not what you want.

At the equivalent point four years ago, Joe Schmidt brought his boys to the airport — coincidentally also preparing to face Japan and USA, albeit not in that order — and there was genuine anticipation about James Ryan, Jacob Stockdale, John Cooney and Andrew Porter of the eight uncapped men. Throw in Joey Carbery, Luke McGrath, Dan Leavy, Jack Conan, Jack O’Donoghue and Andrew Conway — 10 caps between the six of them — and we were sitting up straight.

Then there was the ride-along for Ronan O’Gara, Felix Jones and Girvan Dempsey, at various points, with the coaching staff. It was worth the trip. Unfortunately this one is a staycation, and the activity around the coaching team is of more interest than the players.

