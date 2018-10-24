'This thing snowballed big time' - Conor Murray explains injury silence as he targets late-November return

Conor Murray is expected to miss the November internationals but is targeting a return to Munster action at the end of the month as he bids to be fit for their back-to-back European meetings with Castres in December.

Having yet to play a game since the summer tour of Australia in June, the scrum-half will likely not be rushed back to face Italy, Argentina, New Zealand or the United States next month.

His injury has been shrouded in mystery and has fuelled plenty of rumours which he moved to clear up at a media event to promote Pinergy this morning.

Speaking for the first time since August, Murray explained the reasoning behind his decision not to release information around his injury and revealed that he did not have surgery on his neck.

And the 28-year-old, who recently signed a new deal to remain at Munster until 2022, gave fans of the province a real boost as he hopes to be back to fuel their European bid.

Munster’s game away to Zebre or home game against Edinburgh would appear to be the most likely return dates for him to return to action.

"A couple of weeks, obviously the squad is being named today and I haven't chatted to anyone," he said this morning when asked when he might return to the field of play.

"I've been over and back and they know where I am with the injury. I'd have been lucky to be named in it because I haven't played and you need that - especially with the calibre of Argentina and the All Blacks in particular. You're going to have to be ready.

"So, hopefully in November sometime. We've a game in our head, but that could change or be brought forward or it could be pushed out a little bit more.

"In and around the end of November hopefully.

"Ideally I'd love to play a game or two, come off the bench and then play Europe and kick-start the season then.

"I'm not withholding anything, we don't know. We've an idea, but I've to pass a couple of strength tests, contact levels and go again.

"It's not like a hamstring, Grade I, you'll be back next week or two weeks."

At the outset, Murray chose not to disclose the nature of his injury or the duration he expects to be back and that decision has come in for some criticism and has fuelled the rumour mill.

He had the backing of his employers, the IRFU, and players’ bodies and does not have any regrets even if the reaction surprised him somewhat.

"This thing has snowballed, big time," he said.

"Initially, when I was injured at the beginning, we didn't know when I was going to come back so I requested that we just say that I am just managing my injury because we were still trying to figure it out and how long it would be.

"Whether it would be four weeks , four months, would I have to go under the knife? Thankfully not.

"So that's why we said. I think it was a week later we said that it was my neck injury and that was it. By the team we had said that it has snowballed and people has started rumours and stuff.

"Look, I'm training pretty much fully with the squad for the last two-ish weeks, doing controlled contact after training and taking a few bangs that I probably wasn't expecting and which was great, which I need. I'm getting there.

"I'm very, very close, Week away maybe? That's what every player wants to know, when is he back? Can the physio tell me?

"But with the type of injury it was with my neck it was literally 'see how you are Monday, see what you can do in the gym, on the pitch and we will keep on progressing'.

"Thankfully it has been pretty smooth. It has been progressing, progressing, progressing and there hasn't been any real hiccups: touch wood. Hopefully in the next few weeks I'll be able to lace up and get out there."

Online Editors