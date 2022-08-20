'These girls are the future of Irish rugby' - Greg McWilliams proud of young guns after big win in Japan

Ireland head coach Greg McWilliams speaks to the media after the win over Japan. Photo by Sportsfile

Ireland coach Greg McWilliams never had any doubts that his young guns would make it big in Japan, as his nine-try side rebounded from an early 15-0 deficit to romp to a 57-22 win on the opening leg of their historic summer tour.

“Even if we had gone 20-0 down, I would have had confidence in this group,” beamed McWilliams after a squad featuring six debutants, spearheaded by Tullow teen Dannah O’Brien, offered a glimpse of a brighter future as he also reflected emotionally on the failure to qualify for this year’s World Cup.

“In Dannah we have a generational player, only 18, but we have a few of them, Méabh Deely, Aoife Dalton, Leah Tarpey, Natasja Behan, all these players are the future of Irish rugby.

“I can’t wait to see where Dannah gets to as an individual but she’s not alone. It’s up to us to help her now.

“Maybe people questioned giving the young players an opportunity. I’d no fear. You have to trust people and allow them to show what they are made of and express themselves.

“And there is another group of players who had been though the disappointments Parma last year who had to dig into their soul. Yeah, it’s hard on them you know. They’re a credit.

“We’re exceptionally proud, there is a special group forming. It was also important for us to show what we’re made of now as a group, particularly since we’re not going to the World Cup.

“When we went down 15-0 at the start very quickly, many teams could have lost their head. But the composure the team showed demonstrates not only their confidence in each other but also the confidence in what they are trying to do.

“We have to enjoy this win but we need to constantly get better, starting from next week. These girls are the future of Irish rugby and showed that they belonged on this stage.

“I’m just very proud as a head coach to represent Ireland and to get a win for your country. And I also want to pay tribute to Nichola Fryday, who is a truly special captain.”

Asked to describe how that early 15-0 deficit had occurred, given that Irish viewers were denied coverage due to technical issues in Japan, the Offaly woman joked – “I’ll let ye lads describe it!”

“We started slowly, we didn’t have much possession and we said before this game if you give this team ball, they will play and execute. We let them get on top of us so we had to stand back.

“We had to re-group and it’s probably not something we have been able to do in the past. We were able to get more possession, play in the right areas and execute better. It wasn’t the start we wanted but we had the character to change plan and execute.”

Sam Monaghan and Nicole Cronin are doubts for the second test in Tokyo next week after shipping second-half knocks.