Irish women’s captain Ciara Griffin has revealed that Director of Rugby Anthony Eddy has issued a personal apology for comments this week that caused upset in the squad – however she stopped short of issuing unequivocal support for her beleaguered boss.

Griffin’s comments comes in the wake of a slew of voices this morning adding to Cliodhna Moloney’s scathing criticism of the Australian’s remarks, particularly those relating to the World Cup exit in September as he defended the IRFU’s own running of the game while seeking to undermine that of the players.

"The team was well prepared, I don't want to contaminate any findings from the review that's in place at the moment either, but I know the girls, the coaching staff, the girls themselves are disappointed not to have qualified and disappointed in their performances," Eddy said earlier this week.

This prompted past and present players to widely condemn the comments but also this week some Irish squad members have been reluctant to add their voices, either in the press or on social media.

However, veteran Lindsay Peat, Edel McMahon, Samantha Monaghan, Anna Caplice and Aoife McDermott piled the pressure on the embattled Eddy with further social media posts this morning.

But Griffin sought to dismiss claims there is a schism within her squad as she both admitted her own disappointment in Eddy’s remarks, as well as confirming that he had apologised to her.

“I was,” she said when asked was she disappointed with Eddy’s comments. “We all were.

"People have their comments, that's fine. That's what the review is for. We can put our feedback into that and we're going to trust the review process.

"Anthony has addressed me in terms of that he apologised in case people took offence to his comments, but the comments were made. We now need to focus on the game at hand, then give our opinions in the review process.

"I support Cliodhna 100%, we all do. This whole team back Cliodhna and have her back. She is not alone. It's really important that we get that across - that this group is very close-knit, it's very tight, and we have Cliodhna's back.

"We want to focus on this game against the USA tomorrow as well but we have Cliodhna's back and we support her. She's very passionate about this game, we all are. We all want what's best and to put our best foot forward. Cliodhna is not alone here, we all have her back.

“There is no split in camp, definitely not. It hasn't really caused disruption because we have an international game in just over 24 hours, first game in the RDS, and it definitely hasn't caused a split in camp.

"To be honest, we all back each other. We all have each others' backs. It's really important that that point gets across - we have each others' backs at all times."

Read More





Read More





What exactly Eddy apologised for remains unclear and, for now, between both parties but Griffin clearly hopes that, until the major external review into the World Cup calamity and wider women’s rugby issues is completed, her side can remain united in crisis, not divided by it.

However, she refused the opportunity to back the beleaguered boss.

"We have to trust the process of this review and we put all our thoughts and opinions into this review,” she responded when asked if she had faith in Eddy.

"To be honest, we have to focus on this game. There has been a lot of outside noise this week with the comments and everything but that's what the review is for. That's where we will share our opinions and thoughts."



