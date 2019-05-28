The IRFU have confirmed Rob Kearney has signed a new contract extension until the end of the 2019/20 season.

'There are goals I still want to achieve with both Leinster and Ireland' - IRFU confirm new Rob Kearney deal

The Leinster full-back had been locked in negotiations with the IRFU for the past two months and had revealed that the length of the deal being offered was the reason why the talks have dragged on for so long.

Kearney, whose current contract runs until after the World Cup, was pushing for a two-year extension, only for the union to stand their ground.

Today's confirmation means Kearney is set top feature in the World Cup in Japan this September.

"I am feeling pretty good about where I am physically and mentally after a long season which has contained a few lows but also some massive highs," said Kearney.

"There are goals I still want to achieve with both Leinster and Ireland next season but I will enjoy a couple of weeks off now before getting stuck into what will be a hugely exciting season for Irish Rugby."

IRFU Performance Director David Nucifora added: "Rob has contributed a huge amount to Irish Rugby and has performed at a high level again this year for Ireland and Leinster. We are delighted that he will continue his career in Ireland in what will be his fifteenth season as a senior pro."

Speaking in today's Irish Independent, Kearney hinted at why he chose not to pursue more lucrative offers in France.

"You're taking a risk," he said.

"Especially over the last three or four years, my body has become conditioned. I don't play too many games back-to-back.

"So all of a sudden if you do go somewhere else and then you are asking your body to train-play, train-play, you are taking a risk with it.

"You look at some of the games that the Premiership guys play and the French - they play a lot. We do get very well looked after here."

Online Editors