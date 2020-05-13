| 7.3°C Dublin

There are big perks and certain downsides to being Ireland captain - Rory Best experienced both

Neil Francis

Rory Best captained Ireland for four years between 2016 and 2019. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile Expand

I have captained Ireland once and Leinster also once.

My elevation in the first instance was due to an on-field injury, the second was due to a missed flight. I never get hung up on these things.

My post-match speech at the reception in Swansea may have brought the house down but it also brought the shutters down on any captaincy aspirations I may have harboured – which was none at all really.