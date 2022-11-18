The Tongan Thor, the legendary flanker and the Aussie giant – meet the Wallabies looking to upset Ireland

Ahead of Ireland’s clash with Australia on Saturday, Will Slattery takes a look at the Wallabies squad who will line out at the Aviva Stadium.

15 – Andrew Kellaway

You might not compare him to Australia's illustrious attackers of the past but the Melbourne Rebels flyer has been a strong contributor during the Dave Rennie era, with the 27-year-old totting up an impressive strike-rate of 11 tries from 17 caps.

14 – Mark Nawaqanitawase

The man with the longest surname in international rugby only made his debut last week, and has been kept in the side despite the shock defeat to Italy. He was a key member of the Australia team that reached the U-20 World Cup final back in 2019.

13 – Len Ikitau

Centre has been a bit of a revolving door for Australia over the last few years but Brumbies man Ikitau has already picked up 17 caps since making his debut in the summer of 2021.

12 – Hunter Paisami

The inside centre is well travelled, having been born in Samoa, schooled in New Zealand and now firmly established as an important player in the Queensland Reds set-up. Represented Samoa at U-20 level.

11 – Tom Wright

The pace Wright showed to burn Damian Penaud in the build-up to Australia's wonder try in Paris will have Ireland on notice. The 25-year-old Brumbies star made his debut against New Zealand in 2020, scoring a try in an upset victory.

10 – Bernard Foley

One of three players, along with James Slipper and Michael Hooper, who featured in Australia's 2015 World Cup final defeat to New Zealand. Foley is a savvy playmaker and Australia struggled in his absence in 2020/2021.

9 – Nic White

Scrum-half is another area that the Wallabies haven’t quite nailed down although Brumbies nine White is generally the most relied upon. The 32-year-old spent five years in Europe between 2015 and 2020 with Montpellier and Exeter, but is now one of Australia's leaders and a key man.

1 – James Slipper

Slipper is one of the longest-tenured players in international rugby, having made his Wallabies debut in 2010 against England shortly after his 21st birthday. Now 33, Slipper is the team captain and wins his 126th cap against Ireland. Not explosive like his opposite number Andrew Porter, but a real warrior.

2 – Dave Porecki

The 30-year-old only made his debut against England during the summer and previously spent five seasons there with Saracens and London Irish.

3 – Allan Ala'alatoa

The tighthead comes from a strong rugby family, with brother Michael currently playing at Leinster and captaining Samoa, while father Vili also played prop for Samoa. The younger Ala'alatoa is another Brumbie in the squad, and is an experienced international campaigner with over 50 caps.

4 – Cadeyrn Neville

Neville's story warms the heart. First called into an Australia squad in 2012, he had to wait until last summer to make his international debut against England at the age of 33. Won't set the world alight but a solid second row option.

5 – Nick Frost

Frost was once Mack Hansen's room-mate when they were team-mates at the Brumbies, and is another who made his test debut against England last summer, so this level is new to him.

6 – Jed Holloway

Munster fans might remember Holloway from his short-lived tenure with the province back in 2019 - then again, maybe not as he only featured four times. Has less than ten caps so has considerably less experience than the Irish flankers.

7 – Michael Hooper

One of the few stars still available to Australia and an all-time great of the game already at just 31. Hooper stepped away from the squad for the Rugby Championship due to mental health reasons but his return is an incalculable boost. Hooper made his debut for Australia against England in the summer of 2012 and will win his 124th cap against Ireland, which puts him in a tie for 15th all-time alongside Rory Best and Bryan Habana.

8 – Rob Valenti

While Australia's form and results over the last few years have been patchy, the Brumbies number eight is one of the success stories. The 24-year-old is a speedy and dynamic ball carrier with soft hands. His battle with Caelan Doris will be fascinating.

Replacements

16 – Folau Faingaa

Has more experience than Porecki despite being three years younger, and the duo have been battling for the starting spot throughout the year.

17 – Tom Robertson

The 28-year-old Waratahs prop is one of the longest-tenured players in the squad, having made his debut in 2016.

18 – Taniela Tupou

With the retirement of South Africa's Tendai 'The Beast' Mtawarira, Taniela 'The Tongan Thor' Tupou assumes the mantle of having rugby's most famous nickname, which he garnered for the way he bowled over players during his schoolboy days. While Tupou hasn't always backed up the promise he showed as a youngster, the 26-year-old could have a big impact off the bench.

19 – Will Skelton

Australia's 6ft 8in, 145kg bulldozer has enjoyed immense success against Leinster with both Saracens and La Rochelle - but has yet to translate those club performances into the international arena. Leo Cullen called him a ‘giant’ this week, and Skelton is the most powerful player in the Wallabies set-up.

20 – Pete Samu

The back row took the road less travelled to international rugby, moving to New Zealand early in his career and working his way up to the Crusaders in Super Rugby. Made his debut in the win over Ireland in the summer of 2018 and now plays his rugby with the Brumbies.

21 – Jake Gordon

At 6ft, Gordon is tall for a scrum-half but his physicality is a nice counterpoint to White.

22 – Noah Lolesio

Another member of the U-20 class of 2019, Lolesio plays for the Brumbies and can switch between out-half and inside centre.

23 – Jordan Petaia

A lot was expected of Petaia when he made his Super Rugby debut with the Reds at 18 back in 2018, but he is still only 22 and has shown plenty of promise in his short career.