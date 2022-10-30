The slogan ‘a lot done, more to do’ would suit David Nucifora’s party political broadcast perfectly

Most of us now have watches that do more than tell the time. Some of us don’t understand a lot of these messages, but you learn to filter stuff.

Occasionally however the info is unequivocal and normally prompts a quick response. For example, on Thursday morning in Lansdowne Road during a press briefing from David Nucifora, the watch vibrated and popped up with: “Time to stand.”

This would have been awkward. The IRFU Performance Director was in full metal jacket mode. His strategy was to convey what a splendiferous job he’s doing and how lucky we are to have him; his tactic was to open proceedings with a monologue detailing his achievements.

​

We ticked off seven gift-wrapped boxes before, on the eighth, he alluded to a “shortcoming”, only to point out how quickly this had been addressed.

He spoke for 42 minutes and five seconds. He had a glass of water in front of him, which remained untouched during that advance. Try that one at home and see how you go. No blood was spilled; no infrastructure was dismantled. It was a clinical and highly impressive journey which, if shared with the Tory party numpties who stumble around Downing Street, would earn him a job offer in the morning.

Not that he needs one. Nucifora will be with us well into 2024, by which stage he will inhabit that Narnia known as transition. Who knows where that will take us.

As he ran through the list of battles won you had to remind yourself this was not public service television, rather a party political broadcast delivered straight from head office.

Instead of promising sunlit uplands and change across the board however, this one was going local, channelling the Soldiers of Destiny from 20 years ago and their slogan: ‘A lot done, more to do.’

Instead of an historic peace agreement on this troubled island, jobs delivered and more Gardaí on the streets, we got a recap on a unique triumph overseas, a stellar rating on the world rugby charts and financial stability.

We were sitting in a comfy corporate box in a stadium on which the IRFU owes no money. Two English Premiership clubs have just gone to the wall. You’d be delusional not to appreciate the importance of all this, notwithstanding the self-interested source taking us through the highlights reel.

Perhaps the deftest touch was delivered in the story of Ireland’s Sevens history. Its apogee — so far — was the bronze medal won in Cape Town two months ago at the Rugby World Cup. Nucifora was recalling the proud moment as he watched the presentation.

“Gee, how did that happen?” he asked rhetorically.

It happened because Sevens was the horse Nucifora rode in on back in 2014. He stalled at a fence or two along the way but never lost focus on the prize: respectability on the world stage and membership of the Olympic five-ringed circus. Bullseye!

The theme of his address was that we are the envy of the rugby world. This is only a slight exaggeration. After a circuitous journey made at glacial speed, featuring root canal work and cavities into which the game here tumbled head first, we are witnessing the satisfying union of traditional IRFU financial good husbandry with widespread success on the field.

Finally, pausing for breath, Nucifora pointed out the dangers of standing still and admiring our reflection in the mirror. So in the men’s game we’ll be tapping up more English, French and southern hemisphere opposition in order to keep pace. Fair enough.

“We have to be more creative,” he said. “We have to be more thoughtful about what happens next.”

Just when we thought he might drill down into this one he changed gear and moved on.

The greatest threat to the Irish game is its success. Do we punch above our weight? Not only do we land blows that hurt bigger, stronger opponents, but we leave them wondering how the hell we do it.

At which point they come to examine the system here and leave knowingly, suitcases stuffed with ‘learnings and takeaways.’

If they look really closely though they see one basket so stuffed with eggs it’s wide open to breakage. They see a society that has dramatically changed creed and colour in the last 20 years. And they see a rugby community that is still largely homogenous.

Our reliance on privately educated skinny white guys is likely to keep us away from the dream of getting to the last four of next year’s World Cup.

​

Changing that is not like powering up a new Sevens programme, rather it’s about getting to grips with the grassroots of the game here and the politics that drive it. That involves a thick skin, a hard neck and the ability to build relationships.

David Nucifora has the hide of a buffalo. He is intelligent and determined. He has delivered on key performance indicators that most likely he devised himself. Sevens, the traffic of unloved players from one province to another where they actually get to play, and putting order on the depth chart of talent at provincial and national level have all made a positive difference to how Ireland is perceived. Perception affects your bottom line, so that’s all good.

But he hasn’t exhausted himself on the relationship-building. Maybe it’s not a skill he possesses, or maybe he thinks it’s not worth the time.

The damage caused by that also affects the bottom line, especially in a system as small as ours. The trouble with vesting so much power in one room of the house leaves the other doors unopened. Then suddenly you have to turn a few handles and trip a few light switches and are shocked by what you find. Time to stand up and move around a bit. ​