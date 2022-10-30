| 11.7°C Dublin

The slogan ‘a lot done, more to do’ would suit David Nucifora’s party political broadcast perfectly

It’s time to stand up and move around a bit

IRFU Performance Director David Nucifora. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile Expand

IRFU Performance Director David Nucifora. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Brendan Fanning Twitter Email

Most of us now have watches that do more than tell the time. Some of us don’t understand a lot of these messages, but you learn to filter stuff.

Occasionally however the info is unequivocal and normally prompts a quick response. For example, on Thursday morning in Lansdowne Road during a press briefing from David Nucifora, the watch vibrated and popped up with: “Time to stand.”

