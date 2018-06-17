Sport International Rugby

Sunday 17 June 2018

World Cup 2018

Fixtures & Results

Egypt EGY 0

Uruguay URY 1

REPORT

Morocco MAR 0

Iran IRN 1

REPORT

Portugal POR 3

Spain ESP 3

REPORT

France FRA 2

Australia AUS 1

REPORT

Argentina ARG 1

Iceland ISL 1

REPORT

Peru PER 0

Denmark DNK 1

REPORT

Croatia CRO 2

Nigeria NGA 0

REPORT

Costa Rica CRI

Serbia SRB

Germany GER

Mexico MEX

Brazil BRA

Switzerland SUI

Sweden SWE

South Korea KOR

Belgium BEL

Panama PAN

Tunisia TUN

England ENG

Colombia COL

Japan JPN

Poland POL

Senegal SEN

Russia RUS

Egypt EGY

Portugal POR

Morocco MAR

Uruguay URY

Saudi Arabia SAU

Iran IRN

Spain ESP

Denmark DNK

Australia AUS

France FRA

Peru PER

Argentina ARG

Croatia CRO

Brazil BRA

Costa Rica CRI

Nigeria NGA

Iceland ISL

Serbia SRB

Switzerland SUI

Belgium BEL

Tunisia TUN

South Korea KOR

Mexico MEX

Germany GER

Sweden SWE

England ENG

Panama PAN

Japan JPN

Senegal SEN

Poland POL

Colombia COL

Saudi Arabia SAU

Egypt EGY

Uruguay URY

Russia RUS

Spain ESP

Morocco MAR

Iran IRN

Portugal POR

Denmark DNK

France FRA

Australia AUS

Peru PER

Iceland ISL

Croatia CRO

Nigeria NGA

Argentina ARG

Mexico MEX

Sweden SWE

South Korea KOR

Germany GER

Switzerland SUI

Costa Rica CRI

Serbia SRB

Brazil BRA

Senegal SEN

Colombia COL

Japan JPN

Poland POL

Panama PAN

Tunisia TUN

England ENG

Belgium BEL

'The players aren't responding' - Argentina coach resigns after losing series to Warren Gatland's Wales

Agustin Creevy (C) from Argentina at the line out during the International Test Match between Argentina and Wales at the Brigadier Estanislao Lopez Stadium
Agustin Creevy (C) from Argentina at the line out during the International Test Match between Argentina and Wales at the Brigadier Estanislao Lopez Stadium

Argentine coach Daniel Hourcade has resigned after a second consecutive defeat by Wales left the team with two wins in 17 games.

"The players aren't responding," Hourcade told reporters after the 30-12 reverse in Santa Fe on Saturday. "The responsibility is mine. The cycle is complete."

Hourcade took over as coach in 2013 and led Argentina to the 2015 World Cup semi-finals.

But the Pumas have struggled since, failing to beat the traditional rugby powers and this month they lost two in a row to the Welsh, handing them their first test series victory in Argentina since 1999.

Argentina play Scotland on Saturday in Resistencia.

This impressive win means Wales have moved up to third in the world rankings, overtaking England - who lost to South Africa.

Online Editors

Sport Newsletter

The best sport action straight to your inbox every morning.

Editor's Choice

Also in Sport