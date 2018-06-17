'The players aren't responding' - Argentina coach resigns after losing series to Warren Gatland's Wales

"The players aren't responding," Hourcade told reporters after the 30-12 reverse in Santa Fe on Saturday. "The responsibility is mine. The cycle is complete."

Hourcade took over as coach in 2013 and led Argentina to the 2015 World Cup semi-finals.

But the Pumas have struggled since, failing to beat the traditional rugby powers and this month they lost two in a row to the Welsh, handing them their first test series victory in Argentina since 1999.