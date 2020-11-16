The Monday Breakdown: The key areas Farrell's side must get right against England

It had been a long time since an Ireland head coach could justifiably describe his team’s performance as “dominant”, against an opposition of note.

Admittedly, Wales are in dire straits right now, but even still, it’s important not to gloss over the fact that on paper, the team who arrived in Dublin last Friday was littered with quality operators.

It’s also worth remembering that just last year Wales were Grand Slam champions and made it to the World Cup semi-final, which was a far cry from Ireland’s nightmare 12 months.

If anything, Wales’ struggles highlight just how difficult it is for a new boss to step into the shoes of the country’s greatest coach.

Andy Farrell can at least reflect on his first six games in charge and recognise that whatever progress he has made, it is a hell of a lot more than what Wayne Pivac has managed in the same time-frame.

It was timely then that Ireland delivered what Farrell reckoned was a “dominant” display, which, for the most part, bullied Wales into submission.

That kind of physicality is the bare minimum the Englishman will be demanding of his players, ahead of what will be a much tougher test in Twickenham on Saturday.

As impressive as Ireland were, albeit against a poor Welsh side, just as they did in Paris a few weeks ago, Farrell’s men coughed up plenty of scoring opportunities, and lost their way in a disjointed third quarter.

That kind of profligacy against a forceful England outfit will not end well – in fact, a fourth consecutive damaging defeat to Eddie Jones’ men would seriously undo much of the foundations Farrell has laid in his first year in charge.

Licking

England will be licking their lips at the prospect, and having put 40 points on Georgia at the weekend, they will be primed to further reiterate their dominance over Ireland.

However, such was the facile nature of England’s win over a hapless Georgian side, who managed to spend a grand total of 39 seconds in the opposition 22, they may have preferred a tougher hit-out before the visit of Ireland.

As it is, Ireland will arrive in London on the back of a morale-boosting win that, although far from perfect, had plenty of positives.

The pack was excellent, with Caelan Doris, Andrew Porter and Quinn Roux all enjoying their best days yet in green, while Peter O’Mahony delivered a reminder of his enduring quality with a trademark spiky performance, which upset the Welsh.

Pivac’s strugglers may have been ripe for the taking, but the manner in which Ireland dominated them all over the pitch was important, because it was indicative of what other bigger teams, most notably England, have done to them since last year’s Six Nations.

Wales were rattled from early doors as O’Mahony went toe-to-toe with Alun Wyn Jones, before James Lowe introduced himself to international rugby by getting involved in several scraps.

England thrive on that kind of niggle, and you can be sure Maro Itoje and Co will not be pushed around as easily, particularly at scrum time, where Ireland were so dominant that Wales hooked their loosehead before half-time.

It’s difficult to imagine Porter and Roux inflicting similar damage on Mako Vunipola or Ellis Genge, yet if Ireland are to stand a chance, then they must raise their physicality stakes to even greater heights.

Not since they won the Grand Slam in Twickenham two years ago have Ireland managed to get the better of an in-form, top team. Their set-piece has to be rock-solid, their breakdown work immaculate, while they must match England’s ferocity in contact.

It’s a lot to get right in such a daunting venue, but if Ireland really have made strides since their latest disastrous visit to London back in February, then now is the time to prove it – not at home against Georgia next week.





The key areas Farrell’s side must get right against England

1 – Ireland must be on the money in this area in Twickenham, as they were at the Aviva Stadium on Friday night. Not giving a dangerous England side time to launch a counter-attack will be crucial to nullifying their threat. Here we see Ireland setting the tone as early as the opening minute with James Lowe (yellow), Hugo Keenan (blue) and Peter O’Mahony (black) all working hard off the ball in a bid to close down Leigh Halfpenny.

2 – England’s set-piece will provide a much tougher test, but the combination of Quinn Roux packing down behind Andrew Porter on the tighthead side certainly proved to be formidable against Wales. The power of the Ireland duo (blue) repeatedly forced Wales loosehead Rhys Carre to drop his bind (yellow) and cough up cheap penalties. England will not be as charitable.

3 – Eddie Jones’ men are ferocious around the ruck, and Ireland know exactly what to expect. They must be smart in how many players they commit to the breakdown, so as to not leave themselves short in the defensive line. This is a good example of Ireland being resourceful as Cian Healy locks himself in a strong jackal position and wins a turnover penalty, as Rónan Kelleher backs off.

4 – Ireland haven’t been able to lay a glove on England in the contact area in recent meetings. Andy Farrell’s men stepped up their physicality, albeit against a below-par Wales side, but they must hit even greater heights. Porter (yellow) gets over the gain line in this instance, thanks to a double latch from Peter O’Mahony (black) and Josh van der Flier (blue).

5 – England will come flying off the defensive line, so Ireland must find a way to counteract it. Taking the hosts on a physical scrap may not end well, but changing the point of attack to beat the rush can provide some joy. Johnny Sexton spots the space (yellow) in behind the Welsh defence with Robbie Henshaw (red) and Chris Farrell (black) setting off in chase, as Jamison Gibson-Park (orange) gets set to do the same. From the next phase, Ireland win the turnover penalty and Sexton kicks another three points. Simple, smart, effective play.

6 – England are littered with explosive ball-carrying threats, but Ireland must shut them down. Having identified Toby Faletau as Wales’ main man, Ireland completely nullified the Lions No 8. Henshaw and O’Mahony combine well here for a superb dominant double tackle.

7 – Ireland will have to match England’s blitz if they are to have any hope of causing an upset. And it’s important that everyone is on the same page too. Here we see Josh van der Flier (yellow) setting the tone by hammering off the line to shut down Dan Biggar. That kind of aggression is non-negotiable in Twickenham.