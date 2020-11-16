| 8.1°C Dublin

Close

Premium

The Monday Breakdown: The key areas Farrell's side must get right against England

Balancing act: Ireland head coach Andy Farrell has some big selection decisions to make this week. Photo: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile Expand

Close

Balancing act: Ireland head coach Andy Farrell has some big selection decisions to make this week. Photo: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Balancing act: Ireland head coach Andy Farrell has some big selection decisions to make this week. Photo: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

SPORTSFILE

Balancing act: Ireland head coach Andy Farrell has some big selection decisions to make this week. Photo: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Cian Tracey Twitter Email

It had been a long time since an Ireland head coach could justifiably describe his team’s performance as “dominant”, against an opposition of note.

Admittedly, Wales are in dire straits right now, but even still, it’s important not to gloss over the fact that on paper, the team who arrived in Dublin last Friday was littered with quality operators.

It’s also worth remembering that just last year Wales were Grand Slam champions and made it to the World Cup semi-final, which was a far cry from Ireland’s nightmare 12 months.

Related Content

Privacy