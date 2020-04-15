| 12.9°C Dublin

The missing museum - why Irish rugby continues to lose out due to a wasted opportunity

Brendan Fanning

The IRFU opted against building a museum when Lansdowne Road was redeveloped. Photo by Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

The IRFU opted against building a museum when Lansdowne Road was redeveloped. Photo by Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

A fundamentalist Gael was quick to draw our attention this week to the avalanche of archive material cascading down the side of Mount GAA.

Welcome at any stage, in the current crisis this is a godsend.

This stuff doesn't just materialise. In the GAA's case they joined forces with the Broadcasting Authority of Ireland to produce a digital archive comprising All-Ireland and provincial finals going back to 1961, topped up with club finals going back to 1989.