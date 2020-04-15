The missing museum - why Irish rugby continues to lose out due to a wasted opportunity

A fundamentalist Gael was quick to draw our attention this week to the avalanche of archive material cascading down the side of Mount GAA.

Welcome at any stage, in the current crisis this is a godsend.

This stuff doesn't just materialise. In the GAA's case they joined forces with the Broadcasting Authority of Ireland to produce a digital archive comprising All-Ireland and provincial finals going back to 1961, topped up with club finals going back to 1989.

The overall package features more than 500 games across the two codes. Close the curtains and get comfy with your self-isolation.

Putting that together has been a mammoth task, with folks from the GAA and RTE getting stuck into the project some years ago.

First, British Pathé newsreels and then the Irish Film Institute covered, in brief, All-Ireland final day before RTE tuned in for the 1961 Championships.

There were meetings and searches and many hours spent turning clunky physical records into digital product, with vital match info transferred. Storing it in the first place took up more than its fair share of space. It will all have been worth the effort.

If you have ever done the stadium tour of Croke Park, then you'll appreciate the value of opening a window on the past.

Some 20 years ago we had the singular pleasure of bringing the father in law into the Jones's Road museum and parking him in front of a desktop, where we called up the All Ireland hurling finals of 1938 and 1948 – the first where he picked up a winner's medal at 18, before finishing a runner up a decade later, both times for Dublin against Waterford.

If bucket lists had been invented back then it would have been a significant tick.

The GAA museum celebrated its 20th year in 2018. They are driving on, upgrading, adding to the scenic journey. Meanwhile, online the association has taken a quantum leap forward with the access to the last circa 40 years of its Championship stories.

Irish rugby, by comparison, is parked in a lock-up somewhere, never having taken to the road.

The truth is that the IRFU made a balls of their own museum plans. A spokesman this week conceded that a mountain of memorabilia has been assembled over the years. It's in storage, he reckons, possibly in a warehouse in Naas.

Think of the value of tracing the route of a game where, in this country from the formation of the IRFU in 1879 to the jump into professionalism in 1995, even those at its highest level got no pay for play, to a point where since then they would be hauling in a decent wedge.

Ireland, unfortunately, punched above its weight in the fight to keep it amateur. Food and drink for a museum, you would have thought.

Then ask yourself how Lansdowne Road could have been razed and rebuilt as the Aviva and not have a museum on site. If you have happened along a bit later to the rugby scene, then you might be unaware that the issue of where Irish rugby would pitch its new tent was long a hot topic from the mid 1990s.

The Irish Glass Bottle Co site, a big spit away from Lansdowne Road, and available at one stage for a price the IRFU could readily afford, was one option. Newlands Cross, where the IRFU had snaffled 90 acres for €1m, was another: big enough to build your dream gaff but miles from your neighbours.

There was a site out by Dublin Airport considered a runner. At one point there had been a grand plan for a multi-purpose stadium and casino in the Phoenix Park – buried by the time the last lap got underway on rugby's race. And then there was the capital of bling, the proposed Bertie Bowl in Abbotstown.

It turned out the Government, who would be weighing in with €191m, reckoned Lansdowne Road didn’t look too bad, despite a range of issues around staying put. Planning regulations, for example, had changed over the course of a century. And there were also tenant clubs on site: Lansdowne and Wanderers.

The great attraction was the location: it was a nice walk from the city centre, past any number of pubs. It was rugby country. But it was a very tight fit. And tighter still if you were running the pitch north-south instead of east-west, in order to accommodate the tenants. Despite a raft of reasons to move, Lansdowne Road got the planning and got the vote.

"The mistake the union made then was that they negotiated with Lansdowne and Wanderers to stay, rather than to leave," according to one man deeply involved in the process at the time. In the cramped space, a few bells and whistles fell off the plan. One of them was a museum. It has never been reattached.

Subsequently, an attempt was made at another city centre location, with the support of Dublin Corporation who owned the property, but the IRFU committee knocked back the idea on financial grounds.

Instead the union shimmied and sidestepped, looking at the growing pile of memorabilia, and wondered what to do with it. Like the Government's e-voting machines, it has been mothballed.

It's hard to imagine that picture will change by the time Limerick opens its Rugby Experience, scheduled for next year. Facilitated initially by seed capital of €10m by JP McManus, everything about this project sounds top drawer, from its concept and design to its location in O'Connell Street. Allowing for pandemics, it's due to open next summer.

"It's going to be world class," says Paul O’Connell, who is heading up the project's board.

"We've spoken to many of the best rugby players in the world, past and present, about being involved and telling their stories. Everyone from Richie McCaw to Bakkies Botha, and the response has been brilliant. It will be an international rugby museum with stories from all over the world, creating something for rugby that isn’t there and providing something special for Limerick."

Will a few blazers from the IRFU pop down the M7 for the grand launch? That would take some neck. Framing your history and telling your story is a long, detailed and expensive business.

But worth the effort, not just for the cash it can generate as a tourist attraction, but as a statement of who you are and what you're about. Doing nothing is a declaration of a different sort.