The Joe Schmidt years: How former teacher turned from best-in-class to man relying on old war dogs

There had been a dinner the previous night where many had climbed into the sponsors' product. Fetching up to the circuit of interviews the next morning was a chore. By the time it came to head back to the airport all were united in their desire to get home. We just had to wait for one of our colleagues to finish his fag and we could leave.

Joe Schmidt during a training session. Photo: Brendan Moran / SPORTSFILE

Said man was in rag order. He smelled like a brewery. With fag discarded in the gutter he struggled on board, and settled in beside Leinster's brand new coach. Seated directly behind we were searching frantically for an alternative oxygen source. It was horrendous. And there was this guy Joe Schmidt, smiling and listening and making out like he had got the golden ticket to the best bus tour in Europe. It was forbearance on a grand scale. That was the start of Holy Joe.

Like lots of coaches in the professional game, Joe Schmidt is a former teacher. When the doors of amateurism were broken down in summer 1995 the men - and it was solely men - best positioned to fill gaps in the professional game were those already filling it where rugby was closest to being pro anyway: schools rugby. From Palmerston North Boys High - by Irish standards a massive school of circa 1,700 students on New Zealand's North Island - through to Tauranga Boys College, where Schmidt was deputy principal, he left a positive impression of a highly organised, detailed man, very passionate about developing students as young men and as rugby players.

His schools coaching went up to representative level with New Zealand, and then assistant roles in the pro game at Bay of Plenty and Auckland before Vern Cotter asked him to fly up north to Clermont Auvergne. What might have looked like a big wrench was a step he was always going to take.

That wasn't Schmidt's first overseas experience. In the late 1980s through most of the 1990s Ireland was host to a band of travelling rugby players from New Zealand, South Africa and Australia. When the All Ireland League kicked off in 1990/91 it went up a gear. Players, coaches, player/coaches - if there wasn't at least one antipodean accent floating around your training session of a Tuesday and Thursday night you were not running with the fast crowd.

The new coach celebrates his first Six Nations title with Johnny Sexton in the Stade de France. Photo: Stephen McCarthy / SPORTSFILE

The arrival of the AIL was transformative. Mullingar were not within an ass's roar of this gold rush for the club game but that's where Schmidt, a small but effective and respected representative wing with Manawatu, ended up.

The whole overseas player thing was a mixed blessing. We remember a contemporary gushing about the Kiwi they had got in as coach. He had them so well sorted that he would call a number and they knew what training drill they were supposed to carry out. It wasn't always clear how the drill related to playing the game, but that was irrelevant. It was clockwork for lads who previously didn't know the time of day, and they loved it.

Soon enough it wore off. Players realised there was more required than drills, and that the fella who was calling the drill was being well paid to make demands that were never going to be met. And that was in the upper echelons of the club game.

Mullingar were well removed from those heights. Schmidt's smarts however saved him from the same fate: his combination of knowledge and enthusiasm brought people on the journey which was all about skill development. And he understood it was relative. Yes he was the hired hand from NZ, and while he wasn't the main coach, or even captain, he managed to influence those roles without losing half the audience.

"We were thrilled to get him," remembers clubman Willie Macken. "It's well known that he stepped in when another man was supposed to come but went to a club in England or somewhere. In the old days of junior rugby Joe became a club man."

Schmidt remembered everyone's name. He remembered the names of the people who mattered to the people whose names he had remembered in the first place. He didn't come across like he had a runaway ego. He painted the goalposts because they looked bad and coached the minis and youths because they needed direction. And he coached in the local Wilson's Hospital school as well. They won a Section A final in Donnybrook. If you were to ask him now he could rattle off the names of the try-scorers on that momentous day. He would enjoy doing it.

* * * * *

Once in a moment of weakness we asked George Hook if he ever considered the occasional comfort of the fence under his backside. Even if it was just to draw breath before reloading both barrels and letting loose again. He looked at us like we had just dropped out of a mad dog's rear end.

So the notion in autumn 2010 of him wanting to reach out and grab his sentence suggesting Leinster should turf their new coach - who he claimed had lost the changing room - was fanciful. In fairness, one win from four wasn't a stellar start for Joe Schmidt, but over the rest of the season they would lose another five, draw one and win 22, including a spectacular comeback against Northampton in the Heineken Cup final. Even with those early losses the players were happy they had made the right choice. And to a degree he had been their choice.

"We had a bit of experience given we'd a few cock-ups in the past so putting an ad in the paper is not the way you recruit coaches, we discovered," says Leinster CEO Mick Dawson. "So we spoke to the players and said: 'Michael (Cheika) is going, so don't tell us who you want, tell us what you want'."

Cheika's long notice to leave allowed for plenty of time to find the man matching the criteria outlined by the players: an energetic, on-field coach who would make them better players. The name or profile was irrelevant.

Schmidt at the time had been helping Vern Cotter deliver Clermont Auvergne from their fear of finals - they would end his season with the Top 14 title - and when he came over Dawson remembers the prospective coach asking more questions of Leinster than Leinster could ever ask of him. Given he had no head-coach experience - which Leinster considered a weakness - this was an interesting marking of territory.

They did a good job of presenting Dublin as a perfect place for the Schmidt family to relocate, and made their offer. "Joe was classic," Dawson recalls. "He said the money didn't bother him. And then he sent an agent in. And life went on."

It was a good life. Four trophies in three seasons, the 'ladyboys' became masters of all they surveyed. Best of all, it was very good to watch. Schmidt traded in a few currencies, some of them well publicised. He was anal about skill development. Unlike Mullingar, where he had fat lads happy to feel in their hands a ball that previously they witnessed only flying over their heads, here he had athletes who could play a bit. As a measure of his self-assurance early in the relationship he went for the biggest buck in the herd to make his point, calling out Brian O'Driscoll for a handling inaccuracy that was unacceptable if Leinster were going to play the way they said they wanted to play. Schmidt felt on solid ground because he knew he was right, and he knew the players had asked for a coach who would make exactly the demands he was making.

It wasn't just that the results spoke for themselves, the pictures were high art. It was chess with a bit of muscle thrown in. Some coaches craft moves that look good on paper but fall apart because the opposition defence don't do what you'd like them to do. With Schmidt he would start with the opposition, spot a flaw, and then come up with something to expose it. Brian O'Driscoll's try against Cardiff in the Heineken Cup quarter-final of 2012 was a classic of the genre. Often that certain something had many moving parts. Schmidt loved it when subsequently the intricacy would be explained in the media and presented, gift-wrapped, to the punters. His modesty drill became a regular routine.

By the time he left Leinster, at the end of the 2012/13 season, Joe Schmidt had done all he wanted to do. And his position as the most popular coach in the country, across all codes, was secure. It was as if Declan Kidney - a man with no mean track record himself - had been shunted to the hard shoulder waiting for assistance. Schmidt motored on, succeeding Kidney with Ireland, comfortably changing gear to international speed.

"While Joe was with us he was seriously committed to the cause and fought the good fight with the IRFU at every turn over player-release and anything he saw fit," Mick Dawson says. "Then overnight he was trying to get the best team for Ireland and so he was fully engaged with doing that, which is perfectly natural. That's just the way it was. You're dancing to a different tune once you changed jobs."

Schmidt was pretty nimble on the dancefloor. And adept at putting the boot in when required. His successor in Leinster, Matt O'Connor, would have the stud marks to prove it. O'Connor's line at the time was that he had de-programme players from the rigour of the Schmidt system when he would get them back from Ireland to Leinster land. In time it was a theme that would develop as people became more critical of Ireland's game. Schmidt's line in private was that O'Connor wasn't doing his job very well. The Aussie didn't last. Schmidt didn't take his eyes off the road.

By then he was already blazing a trail with Ireland that was burning those with far greater resources. Two Championships in his first two seasons; then a first ever Test win on South African soil in summer 2016, followed a few months later by beating New Zealand in Chicago; then a Grand Slam in 2018 with a series win Down Under and a home win over the All Blacks to round off. And it was done exclusively with players based in the Irish system, a policy he pursued vigorously. Could this man do any wrong?

By the time Ireland bombed in the Six Nations this year it was noticeable how the mood music had changed. Such was Schmidt's standing in the community that it wasn't a point made without first acknowledging his achievements. Over the years he had steadily built a reputation as a thoroughly decent bloke. He ran umpteen sessions for clubs and schools without putting his hand out; he spoke at any number of club functions on the same basis. Everyone went home singing his praises. The pay-off was platinum PR. We can't say if that was his strategy to deal with the rainy day or if it was just how it unfolded, but it was a sizeable investment. It will be interesting now to see its return.

Behind closed doors he was less concerned with image. Rather he was obsessed with detail. Players were given the info and expected to learn it, then the info was taken away. If they didn't remember it on the training field they could expect to be filleted and eaten raw. Lots of them were devoured. Before the Italy game in the last World Cup Ireland had a training run with Harlequins at the Stoop. A knowledgeable man who watched it said at the time: "I've never seen so many senior players so shit scared in all my life."

Control-freakery is commonplace in the average coach. Joe Schmidt is not the average coach, and he gets worked up over stuff that shouldn't cost him a thought. Media comment would be on that list. Even the trivial stuff would drive him mad.

But he retains his volcanic side for the training field, and match days.

We'd be lying if we didn't admit training the binoculars on Schmidt during the Ireland warm-ups on the countdown to kick-off, and speculating with the man next to you on the coach's heart rate.

He's all over every detail like a rash. His staff at times look peripheral. As the team were leaving the field in Sydney after the warm-up for the Third Test last year he unloaded on one of his colleagues for having allowed TV cameramen too close to the action. We were agog. It was about seven minutes before kick-off and he was apoplectic.

How could he get into this state? Because he got his end of the detail right and it wrecked his head that others got their bit wrong. And for Joe Schmidt the fundamental detail is the same: win the game by outworking the opposition through winning collisions. There have been clever power plays and delightful deviations but with Ireland this has been the default setting, and the attack has long been blunt because of it.

Yesterday was not a classic example of Ireland's brawn-based approach. Ironically it was when Ireland came out to play that they were at their worst in his six years in the job. All the little stuff: the timing of runs, the starting positions, the quality of the pass presented problems a team as well prepared as this should be able to do without thinking.

The bus is coming for Joe Schmidt now. Wherever he sits he will struggle not to look over his shoulder at the wreckage of two World Cups ending early. And he will fail utterly to stop his head melting at the way it ended.

Unlike Eddie O'Sullivan, whose career tanked after the 2007 World Cup, what Schmidt offers is still saleable. Coincidentally, outfits in Japan would queue up to spend every waking hour practising the detail he sets out. But in the end with Ireland he needed to show them new tricks. Instead he relied on the same old dogs to keep barking away. The reality was that soon after that stellar year of 2018 the bite was gone. And now, so is he.

The Schmidt era

Leinster

2011: Heineken Cup Champions; Pro12 runners-up

2012: Heineken Cup Champions; Pro12 runners-up

2013: Challenge Cup winners; Pro12 winners

Ireland

2014: Six Nations Champions

2015: Six Nations Champions; RWC quarter-finalists

2016: Six Nations 3rd place

2017: Six Nations runners-up

2018: Six Nations Grand Slam Champions (voted World Rugby coach of year)

2019: Six Nations 3rd place; RWC quarter-finalists

