| 16.7°C Dublin

Close

Premium

The curious case of Jeremy Loughman's HIA raises a lot of questions

Brendan Fanning

Jeremy Loughman leaves the field against New Zealand Maori for a Head Injury Assessment. Image: Sportsfile. Expand

Close

Jeremy Loughman leaves the field against New Zealand Maori for a Head Injury Assessment. Image: Sportsfile.

Jeremy Loughman leaves the field against New Zealand Maori for a Head Injury Assessment. Image: Sportsfile.

Jeremy Loughman leaves the field against New Zealand Maori for a Head Injury Assessment. Image: Sportsfile.

Halfway through Ireland’s opener in Hamilton this morning we got a text from a survivor of the 1997 rough equivalent: the Maori versus Ireland Development in Palmerston North on what became known as the Tour to Hell.

He is on holidays. By the pool in fact, waving his phone at the kids and saying he had to watch the Ireland game instead of playing hide and seek in the shallow end. For him, the deep end had been the tour all those years ago, so he understands what’s it’s like for lads with no armbands.

Most Watched

Privacy