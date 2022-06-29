Halfway through Ireland’s opener in Hamilton this morning we got a text from a survivor of the 1997 rough equivalent: the Maori versus Ireland Development in Palmerston North on what became known as the Tour to Hell.

He is on holidays. By the pool in fact, waving his phone at the kids and saying he had to watch the Ireland game instead of playing hide and seek in the shallow end. For him, the deep end had been the tour all those years ago, so he understands what’s it’s like for lads with no armbands.

As it happens, another reference point from that tour cropped up in the build-up to today’s defeat. In ’97 the Irish tourists finished their slog in the steaming heat of Apia, where the Samoan management were selling the game as a virtual Test match.

Cold water was hard to come by but tour manager Pa Whelan managed to get a few gallons and pour it over the idea this was anything other than a development side. So, calm down.

Andy Farrell, on the other hand, sold this match as the biggest in the careers of a lot of his players. His theme has been consistent: Ireland are in New Zealand to see if they can cope with the unique pressure that comes from touring that part of the world. We are in World Cup mode.

So, a bit of bad luck on opening night? For sure, an industrial load of it. You have to be in the manure business to end up losing two loosehead props in the one game, the first inside two minutes, but that stuff happens. You could say it was a lucky break that Jeremy Loughman was deemed fit enough to return to the field. Except, it was nothing of the sort.

Here is the sequence of events: Loughman gets stopped in his tracks on his first carry of the game. It was described on the TV commentary as ‘a nice shot put on, in contact, by Tyrell Lomax.’

Loughman can’t stand up under his own steam and looks all over the shop. He goes off for a HIA, which he passes. He comes back on. Then he goes off again “as a precaution,” according to Farrell. Then Healy gets hurt and Finlay Bealham comes on at loosehead.

Now you can say the HIA, World Rugby’s concussion tool, has been shot so often it can’t hold anything bigger than a crumb but at least there is a bypass available, a handy shortcut. When it’s clear the player in question has lost the ability to stand up straight, you can skip the HIA, give him a bottle of water and help him back into his tracksuit on the safety of the sideline.

No need for a symptom search to see if a concussion has taken place; no need to assess his cognitive state. If the player is in stagger mode, it’s game over.

So surely a review of the visual evidence from the multitude of cameras would have told the independent doctor he could save himself the bother of the HIA routine? Maybe he didn’t see it, for why else would Loughman have been asked to jump through the hoops before coming back on the field? Maybe the doc did see it, but concluded that Loughman’s stagger and vacant stare, while the player was plonked on his rear end, was unrelated to a bang in the head.

An IRFU spokesman maintained the footage had been reviewed as part of the HIA by the independent doctor, but didn’t respond to whether or not the Ireland management themselves had reviewed the evidence, or indeed what prompted Loughman’s subsequent withdrawal at half time. If you pass the HIA and are later withdrawn, surely there must be some evidence for taking that action.

Coincidentally, this latest brain injury incident occurs just as World Rugby are shifting the goalposts on the graduated return to play protocols at elite level. Where previously concussion victims could be back within the week, from July 1st the stand-down period will be at least 12 days, thus taking them out of the line of fire the following weekend.

“World Rugby keeps a record of every head injury that takes place at elite level under our protocols and we’ll be keeping the impact of these changes under constant review,” they say on their website.

So already they’ll have a record of Jeremy Loughman’s stop-start career in green. Maybe they will have a view on it all, as will first the New Zealand Rugby Union, on whose patch the incident occurred.

It’s ironic that the “precautionary” withdrawal of Loughman at the break exposed Healy to danger that could have been avoided had Farrell selected a bigger squad in the first place. That was considered, seemingly, but knocked back on the basis of keeping things as tight as possible: only bring lads with a chance of featuring in the World Cup.

It was a gamble that blew up badly and already has compromised the value of the tour. New Zealand are waiting in Auckland, feeling better that their own Covid issues are being trumped by Ireland’s struggle to put a scrum together. In the midst of that it will be interesting to see if Jeremy Loughman’s career restarts on this tour or next season.

“Can’t think of a worse place to be right now than down there,” our veteran of 1997 texted. Then he answered the kids’ call and got back in the pool.