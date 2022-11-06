The Breakdown: All-court game proves Ireland can handle Springbok heat

DURING last season’s Champions Cup final, Leinster were guilty of veering away from the aggressive approach that had served them so well up to that point.

You cannot overstate the psychological advantage that La Rochelle got from seeing Leinster opt against kicking penalties to the corner and taking them on up front. Ultimately, that was one of the reasons why the French side were crowned champions.

With 46 minutes on the clock at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday, our mind wandered back towards that European final, as Ireland were faced with a big decision at a crucial stage of the game.

Successfully kicking the shot at goal would have put Ireland into a 9-6 lead but even prior to kick-off, you always sensed that tries were going to be needed in order to beat South Africa.

With Johnny Sexton receiving treatment for the latest big hit that he shipped, this time courtesy of Jesse Kriel, the pack gathered in a huddle, where Peter O’Mahony led the charge.

The break in play, which was thankfully not drowned out by annoying music being pumped into the stadium, allowed the crowd to find their voice, and as a raucous rendition of The Fields of Athenry rung around the Dublin night sky, you could feel the momentum swing in Ireland’s favour.

By the time Sexton recovered from the knock to join the huddle, the pack had made the decision to go for the corner, and following a quick consultation between the captain and lineout caller, James Ryan, Sexton fired the ball into touch, much to the delight of the crowd, whose decibel levels went up.

From there, the set-piece fired, and just as the Springboks thought they had shunted the maul into touch, Josh van der Flier somehow managed to ground the ball. The brave decision to go for the corner was fully vindicated, not just in terms of the scoreboard, but also in how Ireland made a big statement by backing their pack to take on the Boks in an area that is a major strength of theirs.

For Ireland to then go and back up that game-changing moment by scoring a second try just four minutes later came as a hammer blow to South Africa. The fact that Mack Hansen’s stunning team try was very different to Van der Flier’s score summed up the all-court nature of what was an excellent performance.

From the word go, Ireland varied the point of attack, whether that was through Conor Murray’s box-kicks, Caelan Doris carrying hard through the middle, or slick set-piece moves, Andy Farrell’s men threw all sorts of different pictures at the Boks.

Ireland may have ridden their luck at times but save yourself the hysterical online reaction from South Africa, including Rassie Erasmus, who took to Twitter to point out that Dan Sheehan appeared to kick the ball out of the ruck in the lead-up to Hansen’s try. Unsurprisingly, there was no mention of the potential neck roll by Siya Kolisi on Sheehan.

Ireland were deserving winners and that their attack didn’t fire on all cylinders leaves plenty of room for improvement, which was another pleasing aspect of the victory.

At times, Ireland’s execution was off, passes not going to hand, lineout malfunctions, but, crucially, they never panicked.

The Springboks are excellent at what they do but their utter commitment to the route-one approach cost them a couple of try-scoring opportunities out wide, as players carried hard rather than looking to the space outside them.

Ireland will be mindful of that but having slugged it out with the best pack in world rugby for 80 minutes, they can take a huge amount of confidence going forward.

Despite losing three key players, Tadhg Furlong, Conor Murray and Stuart McCloskey, to injury by half-time, those that replaced the trio barely missed a beat to further highlight how comfortable the wider squad is, within Farrell’s set-up.

Ireland’s defence was immense, as time and time again, players made big tackles before getting off the ground, seeing more enormous Boks running at them, and hauling them down again.

The 17 brutal phases in the early stages typified Ireland’s commitment and although it ended in them conceding three points, to have kept the world champions at bay was another mental battle won by the home side.

Had South Africa scored during the period of dominance, it could have been a very different game, and questions would have again been asked of Ireland’s ability to cope with the power teams.

However, they stood tall, with their maul defence also outstanding. After conceding a penalty at the first maul, the players deserve a lot of credit for how they technically nullified South Africa, with Paul O’Connell’s influence very evident. This was a coaching masterclass in that regard.

Not many teams manage to negate that threat, which in turn helped Ireland defuse the ‘bomb squad’ when they were introduced off the bench.

Lessons, it appears, have been learned from the Champions Cup final, and as the game-plan continues to evolve, Ireland showed the value of sticking to their principles regardless of the opposition.

Move of the match: Mack Hansen's try

1: The move that led to Mack Hansen’s try began with Hugo Keenan (yellow) doing really well to catch a high ball ahead of Makazole Mapimpi, who is allowed to challenge the Ireland full-back, as Rob Baloucoune (red) fails to escort the South African winger. After making the catch, Keenan manages to present the ball on a plate, despite Siya Kolisi’s big hit into his back.

2: As they often did throughout the game, Ireland varied the point of attack, this time using the box-kick to put Damian Willemse under pressure. Baloucoune’s kick-chase is good and along with Garry Ringrose, Ireland manage to disrupt the South African ruck. Caelan Doris is quickest to react to the loose ball, and just as Vincent Koch looks to have tackled him into touch, the Ireland No 8 has the presence of mind and skill to play a sublime offload that keeps the move alive. You can see here just how close Doris was to going into touch.

3: Ireland’s transition is exceptional. James Ryan fills in at scrum-half and throws the pass to Andrew Porter at first-receiver, as he plays a tip-on pass to his fellow prop Finlay Bealham. The South Africans felt the pass was forward but Ireland get the benefit of the doubt. Bealham finds Jamison Gibson-Park, who sprints through a gap that has been created by Peter O’Mahony’s subtle block on Steven Kitshoff in midfield.

4: As soon as Gibson-Park makes the break, Keenan (red) and Hansen (yellow) immediately identify the space, as they both have their arms out-stretched calling for the ball to be moved wide.

5: Ireland never panic. Tadhg Beirne runs an excellent support line off Gibson-Park, whose timing of the pass is on the money. Beirne returns the favour by delaying his pass to Keenan for a fraction of a second. That slight delay helps avoid Kurt-Lee Arendse, who as we can see here very nearly makes the intercept. If the Springboks winger does intercept Beirne’s pass, then it’s seven points down the other end of the pitch.

Instead, Beirne plays Keenan, who finds Jimmy O’Brien and from there the debutant shows great composure to give Hansen the try-scoring pass. An outstanding team try that had forwards and backs linking, while executing under pressure.