Tadhg Furlong signs contract extension with IRFU

Ireland prop Tadhg Furlong has ended months of speculation by agreeing a new one-year deal with the IRFU.

Furlong has been locked in negotiations with the union in recent months and although he attracted interest from abroad, the Wexford native has put pen to paper on a fresh contract that will take him up to the end of the 2021/22 season.

Plenty of eyebrows will be raised at the length of Furlong's deal, particularly as the tighthead is arguably Leinster and Ireland's most important player. However, with the IRFU undergoing cuts across the board, this is the reality facing many players who were out of contract this summer.

“Happy to sign on for one more year,” Furlong said.

“There has been some tough days of late but I believe the squads we have in both Leinster and Ireland are able to compete for trophies in the future.

“I look forward to hopefully playing at a packed out RDS or Aviva Stadium in the months ahead."

Furlong was included in last week's Lions squad for the upcoming tour of South Africa, as he looks to build on his impressive debut tour in 2017.

The 28-year-old missed much of the last year due to injury, but has since bounced back well to remind everyone of his enduring class.

“Tadhg was a long time out of the game but showed upon his return in January what a positive influence he can be for both Ireland and Leinster,” said IRFU performance director David Nucifora.

“He has grown as a senior voice in the Ireland squad and his recent performances reminded everyone why he is rated as one of the best tightheads in world rugby."