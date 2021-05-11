Summer Tests will allow Farrell time to experiment

Games against Japan and USA to be used to strengthen talent pool

Two games in Dublin against Japan and the USA may not have the same appeal as a three-week tour to Fiji, but the importance of the revised summer schedule has not diminished for many of Ireland’s fringe players.

Tours to the Pacific Islands don’t come around too often and while the Ireland squad will be disappointed not to get a chance to visit Fiji, the familiar surrounds of the the IRFU’s high-performance centre and the Aviva Stadium will have to suffice.

Andy Farrell turned down the chance to tour with the Lions again because he wanted to ensure that he got as much time as possible to work with his players, some of whom won’t have spent time in camp before.

Four years ago, Ireland travelled to America and Japan for what was a crucial developmental tour. Even if there is no touring aspect involved this time, Farrell has recognised the value of the upcoming games.

With the Lions once again taking centre stage this summer, many of Ireland’s leading lights will be on duty in South Africa but plenty of Farrell’s key men will be at home.

The Ireland head coach must weigh up how to approach the meeting with Japan on July 3 and the visit of the USA a week later on July 10.

Johnny Sexton will be chomping at the bit to prove a point to Warren Gatland, yet Farrell will have to decide if playing the 35-year-old is the best use of the talent at his disposal. Sexton won’t be alone in being desperate to get back to Test rugby following his Lions snub, as the likes of Garry Ringrose and James Ryan also fit into the same category.

Joey Carbery is another out-half desperate for game-time in green following his long stint out. Then there is the plethora of emerging talent that Farrell has to choose from.

New caps are sure to be handed out this summer, with Munster’s hugely talented back-row Gavin Coombes front and centre of that queue.

The imminent return to fitness of Caelan Doris is exciting, and the prospect of the Leinster No 8 linking up with his fellow 23-year-old Coombes in the same back-row, is tantalising.

Scott Penny faces plenty of competition in Leinster, but the openside’s form has been excellent and like Coombes, the 21-year-old will be hoping to win his first cap.

Cian Healy may benefit from the summer off but, as with Sexton, the veteran prop will be keeping his phone on in case Gatland calls. Ulster tighthead Tom O’Toole is finally set for his first appearance in green after injury robbed him of the chance previously. Dave Kilcoyne, Rónan Kelleher and Ryan Baird will all see the games against Japan and the USA as a chance to put their hands up ahead of the November Tests and beyond. Connacht lock Gavin Thornbury should also win his first cap.

The back-line options are equally littered with explosive potential, not least Ulster’s flying winger Robert Baloucoune (23), who looks primed to make an impact this summer.

With Conor Murray out of the picture, Craig Casey should add to his first cap which he won in the Six Nations earlier this year. Farrell can call upon experience in the likes of Stuart McCloskey and Chris Farrell, but increasing squad depth must be seen as just as vital.

July promises to be a crucial month in Farrell’s squad’s four-year World Cup cycle. That the IRFU hope to have some fans in attendance will give supporters even more reason to look forward to the games.

Although Dublin doesn’t offer the same tropical climes as Fiji, those looking to stake their claim won’t mind if this mini series ensures their international dreams become a reality.

Potential Ireland team to play Japan on July 3 – H Keenan; R Baloucoune*, G Ringrose, S McCloskey, J Stockdale; J Carbery, C Casey; D Kilcoyne, R Kelleher, T O'Toole*; R Baird, J Ryan (capt); G Coombes*, S Penny*, C Doris. Reps: R Herring, E O'Sullivan, F Bealham, G Thornbury*, P O'Mahony, J Cooney, R Byrne, J Larmour.

*denotes uncapped player

Ireland’s summer schedule:

July 3: Ireland v Japan, Aviva Stadium; July 10: Ireland v USA, Aviva Stadium. Further details TBC.