Striking the correct balance between results and depth key for Andy Farrell and Ireland’s future after mixed bag against Japan

When Andy Farrell and his coaching staff sat down together and came up with goals ahead of the summer Tests, apart from getting two wins, building depth and improving the overall game-plan would have featured pretty high on the list.

On Saturday, Ireland ticked the non-negotiable box, having avoided another damaging defeat to an ever-improving Japanese team, but in terms of the other two key areas, it was a bit of a mixed bag.

Farrell was quick to dismiss that suggestion and while he can be very pleased with how a new-look starting team, which ended up with a rejigged back-line, handled the significant pressure that was put on them, there were several areas of concern.

It seems as though some people still underestimate just how good Japan are, so to write the game off for purely developmental purposes was never part of Farrell’s agenda.

Had Ireland followed up the 2019 World Cup defeat to the Brave Blossoms with another loss on home soil, Farrell would have been feeling the heat.

The head coach can rightly point to the fact that several players who featured last weekend are still relatively inexperienced at international level, and the fact that two of those, Hugo Keenan and Caelan Doris, were among Ireland’s better performers was pleasing.

There are other even less experienced faces, like Gavin Coombes and Craig Casey who might have gotten more than a combined 12 minutes, yet Farrell’s logic in his use of the bench made sense. USA will not pose the same threat as Japan, and having gotten the all-important win, there is now further scope to experiment.

Watching Japan’s thrilling style of play was a real throwback to the World Cup and it was another reminder of the power of a team being fully comfortable with a defined style of play. For Ireland, that appears to still be a work in progress. The lineout woes returned, damaging Rónan Kelleher’s quest to become first-choice hooker.

Paul O’Connell will be working hard on the set-piece this week since Japan, not exactly known for their lineout prowess, were able to spread panic within the Irish ranks.

O’Connell will also focus on Ireland’s work around restarts, as Ultan Dillane’s two errors will not make for great viewing in this morning’s review.

It was noticeable how much Ireland improved when Peter O’Mahony took control off restarts, while Ryan Baird also looked more comfortable under the high ball from kick-offs.

Restarts have become a vital area of the game and with much tougher challenges lying ahead, Ireland must tighten up. Twenty-four missed tackles, albeit against a lethal Japan side, is unacceptable at this level, particularly under a head coach who is renowned as one of the best defensive minds in the game.

Ireland fell off far too many tackles, with Siosaia Fifita’s try a particular horror show for the defence. That will no doubt occupy much of Simon Easterby’s time ahead of the USA game. Much like the general performance, Ireland’s attack impressed in fits and starts. Stuart McCloskey’s cracking try was the pick of the bunch from an Irish perspective, with several aspects of the score working to perfection.

Under Mike Catt, Ireland have been criticised for not offering enough of a counter-attacking threat, but this was an ideal example of what can be achieved when the players back themselves within the system.

That it started with Joey Carbery regathering his own chip was encouraging, before we saw Ireland’s attacking shape really click into gear.

Keenan recognised Carbery was out of position, having been involved in the previous ruck, and the full-back hit the line at pace, which exploited the dog leg in the Japanese defence.

Ireland have also often been slow to throw offloads, but O’Mahony’s beautiful pass out of the tackle to put McCloskey over in the corner was the icing on the cake of a high-quality move that will have delighted Catt.

Farrell spoke about the importance of new players finding their voice last week, and now he needs even more to do the same this week.

It was perfectly reasonable to go as strong as possible for Japan, but the visit of the USA offers Farrell a golden opportunity to blood further fresh faces for the long road ahead.