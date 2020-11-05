Jacob Stockdale accepts he is under pressure following his difficult outing in Ireland's Six Nations defeat to France last weekend, but he is hoping Andy Farrell will give him another chance to prove himself as an international full-back.

Stockdale wasn't alone in having a poor performance in Paris, but his costly mistakes in the back-field have drawn plenty of criticism.

Although he has mostly lined out in the No 15 jersey for Ulster of late, the 24-year-old has only started two games for Ireland at full-back.

Doubts remain over whether he is more suited to the wing, yet Stockdale feels he has a point to prove in his preferred position.

"Yeah, look, I feel like I do," Stockdale admitted.

"I might not necessarily go to 'Faz' (Farrell) and tell him. 'Faz' is the head coach and he has a plan, and whatever he decides to go with, that's what he feels is best for the team. I'm not going to argue.

"Obviously I'd like the opportunity to play 15 again. I really enjoy it, but at the end of the day it's up to him.

"There's a number of nuances in the 15 role that I'm not used to yet and it's going to take me a wee bit of a while to get used to.

"Most people are lucky, they may get to play a (full) season at PRO14 level or European level, where they're not in that international window, but I wasn't fortunate enough to have that.

"So, I'm having to learn, not on the fly, but the lessons that I learn are going to be learned in a much bigger sense because I'm playing in that international spotlight."

