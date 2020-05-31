Start of 2020/21 rugby season could be delayed until January as global calendar talks continue

The start of the next rugby season could be delayed until January and run until September as plans to align the northern and southern hemisphere calendars continue a-pace.

According to a report in French rugby newspaper Midi Olympique, a meeting between World Rugby and club tournament organisers has been set for June 15 to figure out the schedule.

Top 14 chief Paul Goze relayed the information to a meeting of shocked French club owners last Friday, explaining that they would be given two options.

The first would see the season begin in January for an eight-week bloc, before the Six Nations begins at the later date of March and continue through April. The Rugby Championship would take place at the same time.

After that, the campaign would resume through the summer and finish in September with the July internationals moving to October and running into the traditional November window.

Alternatively, the Six Nations would remain in the same window and the club season would get underway at the end of March and run right through until September.

Combining the two international windows would allow World Rugby find a way of making their Nations League idea work.

Although the club owners were left pondering how they were going to generate income having previously planned to restart in September, it looks more and more likely that the rugby season will finally be aligned across the world.

The French league was abandoned without a winner, whereas the English Premiership, Guinness PRO14 and Super Rugby all plan to return in some form over the summer while the unions want to play their lucrative international fixtures in the autumn.

This plan could create the space to run off the 2019/20 season in some shape or form, before the long-overdue global alignment can take place.

While the changes will not directly benefit Irish rugby, the IRFU hope that the alignment will help make the game more profitable.

"It's not so much a help for Ireland in that we're in control of our players," IRFU chief executive Philip Browne told Off the Ball last week when asked about the season restructure.

"It's really in those countries where there isn't the same level of control, particularly England.

"If you can decouple the club season from the international season it becomes much easier for the clubs to have clarity as to how they structure competitions.

"For us, it's different because we can control when the players play.

"From our point of view, it's about saying if this is the way the rest of the rugby world wants to move we're not going to stand in their way.

"The big advantage for us is by getting cohesion and coherence across the game it will increase the value of the game for broadcasters, sponsors and hopefully the public."

Browne confirmed that, having worked on plans between them, the unions and World Rugby are now ready to engage the clubs with a view to getting the season aligned and bringing in more revenue.

"It's a work in progress," he said.

"They always say never waste a good crisis. It's the right time to look at it. There's a lot of other stuff going on that's pretty revolutionary in the conservative world of rugby with 'Project Light' - the project that would see the Six Nations aggregate their TV revenue across the autumn internationals and Six Nations is a move in the right direction.

"To take that a step further, to aggregate the rights of incoming and outgoing tours might generate greater interest from broadcasters with the possibility of a channel that gives all the rugby punters for want of a better term a one-stop shop for rugby.

"It's trying to put some shape on the whole thing.

"If we can align the global season it is an obvious point to make.

Online Editors