Springboks director of rugby Rassie Erasmus hit with two-match ban after latest Twitter rant

RASSIE ERASMUS's use of social media has landed him in hot water once again, with the South African director of rugby receiving a two-match ban from World Rugby in an unprecedented move.

Despite only just returning from a lengthy ban arising from his actions during the 2021 Lions tour, the World Cup-winning coach has been indirectly critical of match officials in a series of Twitter posts following the Springboks' defeats to Ireland and France.

Although he has studiously avoided directly criticising decisions, Erasmus's posts have included videos of incidents that went against the 'Boks at crucial moments.

He posted one after the Ireland loss that showed both sides kicking the ball out of a ruck, with only the South Africans punished while he posted seven videos in the aftermath of the France game.

Today, he took to social media to say both he and referee Wayne Barnes had received abuse in the wake of Saturday's game but denied his own activity online had had anything to do with people's response.

World Rugby, however, have taken a dim view of his behaviour and have hit him with a two-game ban that will see him suspended from participating in any match-day activity when South Africa play Italy this weekend, and England next weekend. He is also banned from commenting on the referee's performance in both games.

Erasmus's previous ban emanated from the video that leaked between the first and second Test of the Lions tour, which featured the director of rugby dissecting Australian referee Nic Berry's performance across an hour.

He was found guilty of eight misconduct charges and handed a two-month ban from all rugby activity last November, while he was not allowed be part of the Springboks' set-up until October this year.

It is not yet known if Erasmus and SA Rugby will challenge the ban.

WORLD RUGBY STATEMENT:

World Rugby has reviewed the recent social media posts by SA Rugby Director of Rugby, Rassie Erasmus that relate to match officiating in the Autumn Nations Series.

Match officials are the backbone of the sport and without them there is no game. World Rugby condemns any public criticism of match official selection, performance or integrity, which undermines their role, the trust-based coach/match officials feedback process and the values of integrity, respect, solidarity and discipline that are at the heart of the sport.

The behaviour of coaching staff and match officials are widely observed by fans, media and participants at every level, and such behaviours affect how the values are applied across the game.

In addition, under the Match Officials Communication Framework, national teams have the ability to enter into a confidential feedback process, which is critical for success in a high-performance environment. The success of these communications relies on direct and honest feedback which is delivered and received in a confidential way.

In line with the Framework, World Rugby has the ability to impose a sanction where a breach has occurred. Having considered the matter World Rugby has issued a two-match ban against Rassie Erasmus and accordingly he may not take part in any match day activity in relation to the two upcoming test matches that South Africa has against Italy on 19 November, 2022 and England on 26 November, 2022. The ban includes engagement with media and social media in relation to match officials.