Sparkling Tom O'Toole and classy Kelleher: How Ireland players rated against the USA

Hugo Keenan - Reliable excellence, crowned by fine try. Another howler here like last week but few will remember them. 7

Robert Baloucoune - Never mind the time of his debut try, remember the date. Already crowd favourite. 7

James Hume – Excellent debut and rare ability to pass competently off both sides; two stunners off his left. 6

Stuart McCloskey – May have to wait another year for next cap given midfield logjam but signed off with try 5

Andrew Conway – After slipping off international radar, 40 minutes here won’t rescue him despite bright moments 4

Joey Carbery – Improved display despite usual variety. Heartening to have him back but Sexton will not be fretting on past week’s evidence. 6

Craig Casey – Arguably the dominant half-back. Fine effort. 7

Dave Kilcoyne – Direct running caused havoc for hapless US side and adds usual ballast to front-row. 5

Ronan Kelleher – Dominant try-scorer from marauding maul could still be Lions bound. 8

Tom O'Toole – Sparkling debut, superb in loose and unfairly pinged for scrum pen. 7

Ryan Baird – Coaches will be eager to see him throve against sterner opponents. Could have carried and tackled better. 6

James Ryan – Still difficult to know why, apart from proving a point to Warren Gatland, Ireland did not give injury-prone Ryan the month off. 5

Caelan Doris – Uncertain effort at times with the ball in hand and cost side tries which didn’t matter ultimately in shambolic exercise. Strong opening defensive period. 7

Nick Timoney – Difficult to gauge from this miserable opposition whether he has the heft or wit to tackle sterner tests. 5

Gavin Coombes – Outstanding, try-scoring effort; his restart and delayed draw and pass on the short-side to Conway one of many highlights. Will be trusted in a real test? 8

Replacements:

Will Addison – Busy player whose skills have been sorely absent from a team seemingly intent on playing. Needs to remain injury-free. 4

Paul Boyle – Wonderful journey may temporarily end here as few immediate return opportunities await. 4

Harry Byrne – No chance to press claims as contest had disintegrated by time of his arrival. Boot not reliable. 4

Dave Heffernan – Remains an emergency option for coaches. 4

Ed Byrne – Will hope to kick on to challenge for World Cup contention. 4

Fineen Wycherley – Will have learned much from fortnight at this level. 5

Caolin Blade – Nice pass in build-up to late Keenan try. 4

Finlay Bealham – Against 14 men, that Ireland waited until securing 64-3 lead in 73rd minute to draft Connacht man is bad news for and brings better tidings for O’Toole.

Andy Farrell – Difficult to escape the conclusion that his selection could have been more subtle in last eight days. A few missed opportunities. 6