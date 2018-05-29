Spain and Romania hold out World Cup hope after appealing sanctions

Both sides were docked points for fielding ineligible players during the qualification process, opening the way for Russia to take their place in Pool A of the tournament along with Ireland, Scotland and Japan.

Romania had originally won qualification as they topped the group ahead of Spain in second place. The campaign was mired in controversy as Spain missed out on qualification when they slipped to a shock defeat to Belgium in the final game. The Spanish were furious with the selection of a Romanian referee for the crucial tie, citing an alleged conflict of interest.

World Rugby today confirmed that both sides would be challenging the ruling. The organisation said that Romania had accepted they had breached the rule on fielding ineligible players, but they would be appealing the points deduction that led to them missing out on the World Cup.