'Some of the carries he puts in for a man of his size' - Farrell and Sexton heap praise on 'special' Doris

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell hailed the 'special' performance of Caelan Doris, as the outstanding No 8 produced his best day in a green jersey.

Doris was named man-of-the-match in Ireland's impressive 31-16 win over Scotland, as he put in a top class display that would have had Warren Gatland sitting up and taking note ahead of next summer's Lions tour.

The Leinster man capped a memorable year for him personally, which came full circle having started and finished with a game against Scotland at the Aviva Stadium.

Doris only lasted a few minutes of his debut back in February as he was forced off with a head injury, but this time around, there was to be no such hard luck story as he reminded everyone of his undoubted potential.

The 22-year old was immense with ball in hand as he constantly got over the gain line and asked questions of the Scottish defence with his exceptional footwork.

He may not be the heaviest No 8 at this level, but what he lacks in bulk, he more than makes up for in brawn.

"I was as impressed as you guys would have been," Farrell said.

"He is some man for taking on one-on-ones and carrying deep, five metres over the gain line. His leg drive and his ability not to accept a contact and just go down, he's pretty special.

"He has learned a lot through this period, it has been a priceless time for Caelan to be in international camp for eight weeks, as it is for many others in our group.

"The learnings that those lads will take from this period is fantastic for us going forward.

"They've learned a lot about themselves and what it takes to be an international player, what it takes to perform in a really pressured environment.

"They'll reflect on that massively and come back bigger and stronger in the Six Nations."

Johnny Sexton has seen plenty of special talents throughout his career, but the Ireland captain is especially excited about Doris' potential.

Having watched him emerge at Leinster, Sexton believes that the Mayo native can go on and take his game to even greater heights.

"Incredible, incredible year to come in and do what he has done," Sexton enthused.

"Obviously his first appearance against Scotland didn't go to plan when he got knocked out after about two or three minutes.

"He has just been brilliant. Some of the carries he puts in for a man of his size, he is not a massive, massive man, but he just comes out the other side of tackles.

"He has got an offload game, he has got a nice short passing game, off the base of the scrum he is very calm and collected, he makes really good decisions about when to go and when to pass.

"I am not going to say he is the complete player because he can definitely keep getting better.

"He has had some big performances for us, but there is definitely another level in him. I think with the coaches that we have here and the coaches that we have in Leinster, will definitely be pushing him to get better."

