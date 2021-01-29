'Some fellas knew no matter how well they played, they’d never get picked. Others knew they would always get picked'

‘Has Moss Keane played his last game for Ireland?’ – Front page headline, Irish Independent, November 9, 1981

"Some fellas knew no matter how well they played, they’d never get picked. Others knew no matter how badly they played, they would always get picked" – Mick Galwey, Ireland international and ‘occasional’ trialist

Moss Keane may have felt old but, even at 33, he felt it a tad unnerving to be reading his sporting obituary paraded in large black type below the masthead of a national newspaper.

Then again, it had been a decent race. Forty caps. A famous day in red against the All Blacks. What else was left? Plenty. A heart-to-heart with his beloved Anne put him right.

'Do you want to retire?'

'Anne, I’d shoot the selectors or anyone else who gets in my way before that happens.'

'Well, go on at it or I’ll shoot you myself.'

As it turned out, those selectors would prove to be a much more formidable obstacle to Keane than the ankle he had wrenched against Ulster in October.

Because if he was to don a green jersey again, he would need to emerge from one of Irish rugby’s most venerable traditions. The Final Trial.

The recent meeting of Leinster and Munster – each at full-strength, for once – so close to Ireland’s championship opener, along with the variety of selection sub-plots in Limerick, evoked for many of a certain vintage the era when there truly was a final trial.

Few recall these as halcyon days. They ruined Christmas. They heightened the pomposity of those selecting the team rather than those who coached it. The matches were predominantly dour affairs. And after all the fuss, the IRFU remained so historically blinkered that they rarely influenced selection.

Their affected arrogance was such that they didn’t even advertise the matches as ‘possibles’ versus ‘probables’ but rather ‘whites’ versus ‘blues’.

But, nevertheless, they were firmly rooted in rugby culture, not just here, but in all the playing nations; even the provinces would hold final trials before their interprovincial series.

Job Langbroek, who retired this week after 40 years with Davy Stockbrokers, won one cap for Ireland but it was a notable one; against Tonga, at the inaugural World Cup.

"People think the prospect of a Final Trial might be quite quaint now; but in those days they were important and I played in quite a few."

Liam Toland, who never got capped, only understood the lingering relevance of the final trial when he missed the one in 1994 that just might have been the start of something more substantial.

That it wasn’t more substantial for the man who did take the chance wasn’t the point – Ken O’Connell, hastily promoted to the probables, scored a try from an over-thrown lineout.

A week later, he debuted in the Stade de France in the absence of injured duo Denis McBride and Pat O’Hara but would only play twice for his country. It was two times more than his rival.

"To get an Irish trial was a bit of kudos but it wouldn’t have been something to put up on the mantelpiece," says Toland, who represented both Leinster and Munster with distinction, only to sustain a bad neck injury in a quasi ‘pre-trial trial against Scotland ‘A’. "It was only an achievement if you got picked."

Toland missed out again a year later; Leinster’s first European Cup captain, Chris Pim, would miss out four times in all. Mick Galwey, dropped 16 times for Ireland – truly they were times of endless transition – endured both sides of the experience.

"If you were injured, you were better off," recalls the legendary lock. "And sometimes you’d pull out with an aul’ niggle, knowing you’d still get on to the team no matter what anyone else did.

"‘But then on the other side of it, Jesus you could play out of your skin and there wouldn’t be a chance of making it."

The IRFU used to charge the public for the privilege – often thousands would pitch up in Lansdowne Road, a few hours before the selectors engaged in the farce of perusing the afternoon’s evidence.

The meetings were rarely heated affairs; pre-professionalism, five men – in 1976 two more, including the sole Connacht rep, were added – weighed up the ice in the gins as carefully as the pros and cons of selection. Coaches were consulted, but only as an after-thought. Players were often further down the pecking order.

"I did my best for you," an oleaginous selector would tell a despondent player, "but you lost the vote." By then, though, the respective teams, most of whom were billeted in the Shelbourne anyway, would decamp to O’Donoghue’s or Foley’s of Baggot Street.

"It wasn’t just the possibles and the probables, but the fellas who were on the p**s and the fellas who were REALLY on the p**s," Donal Lenihan pinpoints. While the blazers often fought for their own provincial badges, the players knew they had to mind their own patch too.

"I remember one trial when Vinny Becker and Tony Ensor were immersed in a heated debate," remembers former Irish out-half Tony Ward.

"Both players operated the same defence with their respective clubs but as the ‘red rocket’ (Becker) put it so succinctly: "If you think I’m going to trust some gobs**te selector up in the stand to read what’s going on, you’ve got another thing coming. It’s every man for himself. And my man is mine!""

But sometimes co-operation was necessary. Which is where we return to the late, great Mossie and his looming date with a final trial, for the first time ever with the ‘Possibles’.

"They were trying to give him a kick up the a**e," says Lenihan. "He came to me with a deal. He’d jump in the middle of the lineout on one side of the pitch so we’d never have to mark each other.

"And then at half-time going to the jacks, didn’t I meet a clubmate, Christy Cantillon, who was on the Possibles and he gave me all the lineout calls. That was an easy day of it!"

Lenihan was an automatic pick; Keane, less so. The next morning, his hangover was cured when Tom Kiernan rang him with the good news.

"You’re back in!" A couple of months later, they were all celebrating a first Triple Crown in 33 years.

Kiernan appreciated Keane’s durable commitment; the Cork legend knew the value of just hanging in there.

In 1960, Ray Hennessy, having finally seen off Noel Henderson, was so nailed-on for his debut in the 15 shirt, he decided to "cry off" from the trial with a pulled leg muscle. Kiernan, then only a 20-year-old student player but a bright prospect, stepped in. He played like a dream and a fortnight later started in Twickenham; his good friend Hennessy would never wear the same jersey.

From Kiernan to Paul Hogan, Ken O’Connell to Gary Halpin, the final trial was an enduring tradition given their personal triumphs; most disdained it, however. With creeping professionalism, and the new horizons of World Cups, the trials gathered in intensity, if not in intelligence-gathering.

Portugal staged it in 1991 – "on a soccer pitch in some sort of orchard," according to Galwey – but as the pro era dawned, a surplus of fixtures removed the need for trials. They were occasionally revived; in 2005, an already slim touring party to Japan was threatened by multiple injuries.

Indeed, the affair was so torrid, whistler Alan Lewis was politely requested by stand-in Irish coach Niall O’Donovan to blow up a half-hour before full-time.

Such ferocity belied the once staid amateur status of a fixture which, first spotted in the pages of the Freeman’s Journal in 1914, would be consigned forever to history’s yellowing pages.