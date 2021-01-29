| 6°C Dublin

'Some fellas knew no matter how well they played, they’d never get picked. Others knew they would always get picked'

The first mention of an Irish trial occurs in the ‘Freeman’s Journal’ in 1914 and over a century later, professionalism has erased the Final Trial from its place on the festive calendar but the tradition – so often to the detriment of the players – still lives on

Willie Duggan tackles Moss Keane in an Ireland Probables versus Possibles game. Picture credit: SPORTSFILE Expand

‘Has Moss Keane played his last game for Ireland?’ – Front page headline, Irish Independent, November 9, 1981

"Some fellas knew no matter how well they played, they’d never get picked. Others knew no matter how badly they played, they would always get picked" – Mick Galwey, Ireland international and ‘occasional’ trialist

Moss Keane may have felt old but, even at 33, he felt it a tad unnerving to be reading his sporting obituary paraded in large black type below the masthead of a national newspaper.

