Sloppy Ireland keep winning run going against Fiji – but left with plenty of room for improvement

WITH one shake of the head, a rueful Andy Farrell summed up the day. Mack Hansen had just knocked on early in the second half to spurn another visit to Fiji’s ’22 and the coach couldn’t hide his frustration up in the box.

Without Johnny Sexton, Ireland didn’t look like the world’s number one side at all as they struggled past Vern Cotter’s men.

Joey Carbery was decent, Jack Crowley looked good when he came on early in the second half and Tadhg Furlong played well on his first outing as skipper, but on the whole there’s a huge difference when the captain isn’t setting the tone.

Still, they kept their winning home run going and if they beat Australia next week to make it 12-in-a-row they’ll be equalling an Irish record. Nick Timoney bagged a brace, Jack Crowley and Max Deegan were good off the bench, but the fact that Ireland spent more than eight of the 80 minutes in Fiji’s 22, played against 14 men for 35 minutes and 13 for 10 and they didn’t come close to beating the 27-point spread will nag at them.

A more tuned-in side would have run up a cricket-score.

Fiji produced two tries of supreme quality amid an ill-disciplined but committed showing. They deservedly lost Albert Tuisue to a red card five minutes after half-time for a head-high shot that forced Joey Carbery off, but they battled bravely to the death.

Carbery, Jimmy O’Brien and Robbie Henshaw are now major doubts for the Australia clash next week, while Tadhg Beirne didn’t look comfortable as he received treatment in the second-half.

The sloppiness started early and Teti Tela pulled an early penalty wide, but the visiting side took the lead in style after just four minutes as they moved the ball swiftly to the full-back Setareki Tuicuvu, who swept Jamison Gibson-Park aside and fed Waisea Nayacalevu and the captain found Kalaveti Ravouvou on his shoulder to score.

Tela converted and for a moment Ireland looked rattled.

They lost Henshaw to injury and might have been without Nick Timoney for 10 minutes when he picked up a warning for a no-arms tackle on Levani Botia. Instead, he crashed over for the first of his two tries to allow Carbery level.

The visitors were starting to unravel and they lost prop Manasa Saulo to the sin-bin as Botia kept Treadwell out from close range. Ireland wouldn’t be denied and their maul provided Timoney with a platform to earn his second score.

Again, Carbery converted but when Treadwell got caught in front of a kick and Tela took the points.

A superb double-tackle from Timoney and Caelan Doris forced Botia into the error that led to Ireland’s third try, with the home side countering well as Jimmy O’Brien stepped inside the cover and was held up short. Jamison Gibson-Park swept it wide to Robert Baloucoune to score.

Carbery nailed the conversion but, despite spending much of the next 10 minutes in the opposition ’22, Ireland’s efforts to build on their lead before half-time came to nothing, with Hansen knocking on, Jack Conan put a foot in touch as he attempted to score in the corner while a clever Hansen chip just bounced the wrong way.

The pattern continued after the break, even after Tuisue flew in high and without any arms to make contact with Carbery’s jaw. Mathieu Raynal had no option to issue a red card as Jack Crowley trooped on for his debut.

Ireland spurned another chance as Rob Herring’s throw was crooked, while even against a six-man pack when Api Ratuniyarawa was sin-binned for repeat maul offences, they took the scrum and coughed up a free-kick, followed by a penalty.

Most of the period playing against 13 men was spent huffing and puffing, but Ireland finally ended their 25 minute wait for a fourth try by winning a scrum against the head and Craig Casey drew Jiuta Wainiqolo and put Hansen over in the corner.

Crowley, who was looking confident, converted as Ratuniyarawa returned and within seconds Fiji reminded everyone of what they can do as Wainiqolo took a superb Tuicuvu offload and cut a swathe through Ireland’s defence before delivering a spectacular pass to Simione Kuruvola, who scored under the post.

Ben Volavola reduced the deficit to 11 points from the tee, but Cian Healy restored the lead with a close carry on the back of Max Deegan’s 50:22 kick and Crowley kicked the extras.

That was that as an uninspiring game drew to a close. A late shot of the coach’s box suggested they were a little happier by the end, but this was nothing to shout about.

IRELAND – J O’Brien (J Gibson-Park HIA 77); R Baloucoune, R Henshaw (G Ringrose 5), S McCloskey, M Hansen; J Carbery (J Crowley 46), J Gibson-Park (C Casey 50); J Loughman (C Healy 62), R Herring (D Sheehan 73), T Furlong (T O’Toole 50); T Beirne, K Treadwell (C Prendergast 50); C Doris (M Deegan 60), J Conan, N Timoney.

FIJI – S Tuicuvu; J Waiiqolo, W Nayacalevu (capt), K Ravouvou (A Cocagi 59), V Habosi; T Tela (B Volavola 44), F Lomani (S Kuruvoli 48); E Mawi (L Natave 59), S Matavesi (M Dolokoto 75), M Saulo (LR Atalifo 63); I Nasilasila, RL Rotuisolia (A Ratuniyarawa HIA 24); A Tuisue (LR Atalifo 27-30), V Mata, L Botia (J Dyer 55).

Referee: M Raynal (France)