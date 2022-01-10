Simon Zebo has handed Munster a boost by signing a new two-year contract with his home province.

Zebo, who was sent off in the early stages of Munster's win over Ulster last weekend, has made four appearances since rejoining the club from Racing 92 last summer.

The 31-year-old is Munster's all-time top try scorer with 62 tries, and he is one of a further six players to put pen to paper on fresh deals.

Like Zebo, hooker Diarmuid Barron (23), back-row Jack Daly (23), props Jeremy Loughman (26) and Keynan Knox (22) have also signed two-year extensions with Munster.

Meanwhile, Ben Healy, who Glasgow were interested in last year due to the out-half's Scottish eligibility, has signed a one-year extension. The 22-year-old has scored 144 points in 27 appearances to date.

Munster are due to return to action on Friday night when they travel to Castres in the Heineken Champions Cup.