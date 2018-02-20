Simon Zebo says he doesn't see any scenario developing where he will be recalled to play for Ireland while he is with Racing 92 in Paris, writes John Fallon.

Simon Zebo can't see any Ireland return and says he 'couldn't play against Munster'

The 27-year-old, already in international exile following his October announcement that he is leaving Munster at the end of this season, said he has come to terms with being out of the Irish squad.

"I would imagine not to be honest," he replied when asked could a series of injuries or other circumstances arise that would see him recalled by Ireland. "I am here now and playing now, and I am not involved. If I was abroad I would imagine there would be an even slimmer chance of me playing.

"I will get my experience. Rugby is a very short career. Playing in France is always something I wanted to do from day one. I will get my life experience. I will get my rugby experience and one day I might take it back here with me and see out my days with Munster. "I am still young enough, it's not like I will be coming back, if I did decide to come back, at 33 or 34. I am still only 27 so if I do come back then I would have no doubt that if I am playing well that I would have a chance."

Zebo also claimed that he would never line-out against Munster. "I would pull a sickie. I wouldn't play," he added.

"I couldn't play against Munster. There is no way I'd play."

